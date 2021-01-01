Retail
Mireille VIDAL JORION
Mireille VIDAL JORION
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
FRETIN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.mireille-vidal-jorion.okkh.xyz
carrefour
- Chef de rayon
Massy
1997 - 2000
Commande
Gestion
Management
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin Eco-G
Lyon
1995 - 1996
licence aes distech
Lycée B. De Laffemas, Cité Scolaire Briffaut
Valence
1993 - 1995
bts
Lycée Emile Loubet
Valence
1992 - 1993
bac B
Anne Marie MUGNIER
Catherine SCHOMBLOND
David JORION
Morgane D'ANGELO
Patricia PIERI
Rachida TATA
Scolastie MIRAMONT