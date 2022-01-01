Moez SOUISSI

Engineer trainer
at Tunisian Agency for Vocational Training
Location: Sfax, Tunisia , training center and learning JbenianaCompany Industry: Education, Training, and Library Job Role: Education/TrainingNovember 2010 - August 2012
I am an engineer trainer, electromechanical specialty (maintenance mechanics automobile and gear, maintenance industrially, repair engines and thermal hydraulic and pneumatic ..)tasks:_ planning preventive and remedial measures_ leading a team of mechanics, electricians, welders and engines._ providing maintenance for machines, engines and vehicles’( bulldozers, power-generators, cars, trucks....)_ supervising the different stages of works._ ordering the necessary spare-parts.
2-/ Electromechanical an engineer Maintenance supervisor workshop equipment
at somatra-get
Location: Tunis, Tunisia , mutielle ville tunisCompany Industry: Construction/Civil Engineering Job Role: OtherApril 2006 - September 2010
I am an engineer electromechanical driver and conductor atelier work and I am responsible for maintenance work on building sites and I practice it myself this work with a large team of technicians, welders, electricians and laborers. I am also pierces the applicant of parts and communication with Customer.
3-/senior technician in charge of equipment maintenance and spare parts management
at agromed (mammi nova)
Location: Sfax, Tunisia , sfaxCompany Industry: Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing Job Role: OtherAugust 2003 - August 2005
tasks:_ planning preventtasks:_ planning preventive and remedial mesures._ fixing and maintaining machines
4-/senior technician in charge mechanical works
at carthago ceramic
Location: Sfax, Tunisia , sfaxCompany Industry: Industrial Job Role: OtherSeptember 2002 - June 2003
tasks:_ planning preventive and remedial mesures_ leading a team of mechanics, electricians, welders and engins._ providing maintenance for machines_ supervising the different stages of works._ ordering the necessary spare-parts.
IV-/ Training and Certifications
LINGUA LAND
Duration: 81 Days - ( From 9 November 2009 To 28 January 2010 )
Type of Training: GENERAL ENGLISH COURSE ( THE OVERALL SCORE B:81
Certificate: CERTIFICATE LEVEL B1A1 ( level 1/4 towards B1)
LINGUA LAND
Duration: 99 Days - ( From 28 October 2008 To 3 February 2009 )
Type of Training: GENERAL ENGLISH COURSE ( THE OVERALL SCORE A:91
Certificate: CERTIFICATE LEVEL A2
UNIVERS FORMATION
Duration: 44 Days - ( From 18 November 2008 To 31 December 2008 )
Type of Training: Training in the use of software GMAO OPTTIMAINT
Certificate: ATTESTATION
group chemical Tunisian
Duration: 27 Days - ( From 11 January 1999 To 6 February 1999 )
Type of Training: second training period
Certificate: technician training
ste Kif
Duration: 32 Days - ( From 14 January 1998 To 14 February 1998 )
Type of Training: first training period
Certificate: worker training
Mes compétences :
Ingénieur