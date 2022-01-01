Moez SOUISSI

Engineer trainer

at Tunisian Agency for Vocational Training

Location: Sfax, Tunisia , training center and learning JbenianaCompany Industry: Education, Training, and Library Job Role: Education/TrainingNovember 2010 - August 2012

I am an engineer trainer, electromechanical specialty (maintenance mechanics automobile and gear, maintenance industrially, repair engines and thermal hydraulic and pneumatic ..)tasks:_ planning preventive and remedial measures_ leading a team of mechanics, electricians, welders and engines._ providing maintenance for machines, engines and vehicles’( bulldozers, power-generators, cars, trucks....)_ supervising the different stages of works._ ordering the necessary spare-parts.

2-/ Electromechanical an engineer Maintenance supervisor workshop equipment

at somatra-get

Location: Tunis, Tunisia , mutielle ville tunisCompany Industry: Construction/Civil Engineering Job Role: OtherApril 2006 - September 2010

I am an engineer electromechanical driver and conductor atelier work and I am responsible for maintenance work on building sites and I practice it myself this work with a large team of technicians, welders, electricians and laborers. I am also pierces the applicant of parts and communication with Customer.

3-/senior technician in charge of equipment maintenance and spare parts management

at agromed (mammi nova)

Location: Sfax, Tunisia , sfaxCompany Industry: Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing Job Role: OtherAugust 2003 - August 2005

tasks:_ planning preventtasks:_ planning preventive and remedial mesures._ fixing and maintaining machines

4-/senior technician in charge mechanical works

at carthago ceramic

Location: Sfax, Tunisia , sfaxCompany Industry: Industrial Job Role: OtherSeptember 2002 - June 2003

tasks:_ planning preventive and remedial mesures_ leading a team of mechanics, electricians, welders and engins._ providing maintenance for machines_ supervising the different stages of works._ ordering the necessary spare-parts.



IV-/ Training and Certifications

LINGUA LAND

Duration: 81 Days - ( From 9 November 2009 To 28 January 2010 )

Type of Training: GENERAL ENGLISH COURSE ( THE OVERALL SCORE B:81

Certificate: CERTIFICATE LEVEL B1A1 ( level 1/4 towards B1)

LINGUA LAND

Duration: 99 Days - ( From 28 October 2008 To 3 February 2009 )

Type of Training: GENERAL ENGLISH COURSE ( THE OVERALL SCORE A:91

Certificate: CERTIFICATE LEVEL A2

UNIVERS FORMATION

Duration: 44 Days - ( From 18 November 2008 To 31 December 2008 )

Type of Training: Training in the use of software GMAO OPTTIMAINT

Certificate: ATTESTATION

group chemical Tunisian

Duration: 27 Days - ( From 11 January 1999 To 6 February 1999 )

Type of Training: second training period

Certificate: technician training

ste Kif

Duration: 32 Days - ( From 14 January 1998 To 14 February 1998 )

Type of Training: first training period

Certificate: worker training



Mes compétences :

Ingénieur