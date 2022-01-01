Mohamed BERRABAH

Strutural Engineer





-More than 15 years in the engineering, construction and design field with solid contractor and consultancy background.

-Advance technical knowledge in Staad Pro-Robot- AutoCAD... program and applicable structural design codes (CM66, EC3, AISC…) standards and design guidelines.

-Experience in engineering design, site field engineering and site supervisor.

-Posse’s good international communication skill with clients, Control office (CTC-BDC) and other engineering disciplines.



Mes compétences :

Engineering design

Slug Catchers

Roofing

Pipe Support

Onshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Oil & Gas

Erection Supervision

Design

Civil Engineering

Autocad

Dampers instalation