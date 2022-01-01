Menu

Mohamed BERRABAH

BOUDOUAOU

En résumé

Strutural Engineer


-More than 15 years in the engineering, construction and design field with solid contractor and consultancy background.
-Advance technical knowledge in Staad Pro-Robot- AutoCAD... program and applicable structural design codes (CM66, EC3, AISC…) standards and design guidelines.
-Experience in engineering design, site field engineering and site supervisor.
-Posse’s good international communication skill with clients, Control office (CTC-BDC) and other engineering disciplines.

Mes compétences :
Engineering design
Slug Catchers
Roofing
Pipe Support
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Erection Supervision
Design
Civil Engineering
Autocad
Dampers instalation

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Ingénieur senior en Charpente Métallique (A l’écoute de marché)

    2019 - maintenant • Etude, suivi et expertise des structures métalliques (Hangars et bâtiments en
    zone sismique).

  • -Nova Céramique - Chef de projet et coordinateur

    2017 - 2018 • Coordination entre le BET et les sous-traitants, chef de projet pour la fabrication et
    montage d’une usine de céramique.
    • Conception et calcul de divers structures, estimation et commande d’achat de matières.
    • Suivi de fabrication et de montage de diverses structures en charpente métallique métalliques.

  • Indépendant - Consultant en charpente métallique.

    2016 - 2017 • Etude, suivi et expertise des structures en charpente métallique.

  • KUK/KSP-Krebs und Kiefer International - Senior Structural Steel Engineer

    2015 - 2016 Poject:Mosque of Alger’s
    -Review of Fabrication shop drawings.
    -Review of design connection.
    -Control quality and supervision for all steel structures (Minaret height =270m).
    - Control quality and supervision for Dampers (80 dampers-F=300tons).

  • GAMA Power Systems INC -  Project Engineer

    2014 - 2015 Boufarik Power plant :
    Coordinate with engineering office for all approbation packages of CTC (BDC) and client to release all comments.

  • SNC Lavalin - Structural Field Specialist

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2014 Field Engineering (SNC LAVALIN (El Halassa Wash Plant-Khouribga-Morocco).

    -A global leader in the Global Mining & Metallurgy sector.

    - Design steel connections report and review of Fabrication drawings.
    - Supervisor in-charge for fabrication of steel structure (8,000 tons) building, Pipe Rack structure
    and Pipe support & miscellaneous structures.
    - Reinforcement rebar's checking. ;
    - Feasibility and validation with construction ;
    - Providing home office design team with feedback and information.
    - Coordinating with construction team and client at site.
    - Ensure on time response to site technical queries and issuance of necessary site instructions
    in order to support the construction teams continuous activity.
    -Lead role as subcontractors contact person in regard to technical issues.

  • SAIPEM S.p.a - Field Steel Structural Engineer

    2009 - 2012 A global leader in the oil and gas sector with strong presence in the Middle East and Africa for almost decades. With Turn-Key for the offshore and onshore location. A subsidiary of ENI Italy.

    - Insure the preparation of technical Specification.
    -Design calculation report and checking the drawings.
    - Feed: slug catcher BRN.
    - Proposal: Rod BRN.
    - Participate coordinate and assist in the development on the various phases of the project LNG
    3Z (40 000 tons of steel structure) Such as feed detailed Engineering in Saipem Office in Milan
    - Ensure on time response to site technical queries and issuance of necessary site instructions
    in order to support the construction teams continuous activity.
    - Proceed for all modifications in site and coordinate with CTC.
    - Erection Supervision of Some structures and preparing steel erection progress.
    - Lead role as subcontractors contact person in regard to technical issues on structural steel work.

  • ALRIM - Structural Manager

    2007 - 2009 ALRIM (Algerian company of realization of steel structure
    and infrastructure)

    One the oldest and largest Engineering and construction companies in Algeria.

    - Responsible of all activates in civil engineering, Design, proposal, workshop inspection, and CTC and CGS approval.
    -This Company was acquired a new technology procedure for building with cold formed steel, his Partner is Framemax (American Company) leader in light gage steel.
    -However this company is specialist in manufacture and erection of steel structure and mechanical Equipments.

  • Brown&Root - Design Steel Structure Engineer

    2005 - 2007 A subsidiary of KBR and Halliburton (USA), BRC is a leader company in Engineering and construction in in oil and Gas.

    - Insure the preparation of technical Specification.
    - Design calculation report and checking the drawings.
    - Project Ain Salah GAS.
    - Project ROM.
    - Project Runitel (Conception of Buildings).
    - Design 19m cantilever stadium Roof.
    - Design of stadium 40x60m.

  • SIDEM Engineering - Design Steel Structure Engineer

    2002 - 2005 SIDEM Engineering:Local Main Engineering office, a leading Engineering firm operating in building and oil and Gas sectors.
    - Design steel connections report and review of Fabrication drawings.
    - Design report for structures.
    - Project Ain Salah GAS-with KBR.
    - Project OLEODUC ARZEW (Company SPIE CAPACG).
    - Compression Station North- South - HASSI R'MEL (Company JCC).
    - Project MUTSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES.
    - Project ABB (Dispatching-Buildings).
    - Collaborated with CTC for all approbations.

Formations

  • INGM (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1991 - 1996 Steel Structure Engineer

    (National Institute of Mechanical Engineering of Boumerdes)
    LANGUAGES KNOWLEDGE

