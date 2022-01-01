Mohamed BERRABAH

Strutural Engineer
-More than 15 years in the engineering, construction and design field with solid contractor and consultancy background.
-Advance technical knowledge in Staad Pro-Robot- AutoCAD... program and applicable structural design codes (CM66, EC3, AISC…) standards and design guidelines.
-Experience in engineering design, site field engineering and site supervisor.
-Posse’s good international communication skill with clients, Control office (CTC-BDC) and other engineering disciplines.
Mes compétences :
Engineering design
Slug Catchers
Roofing
Pipe Support
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Erection Supervision
Design
Civil Engineering
Autocad
Dampers instalation