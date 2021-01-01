Mohita RUSTAGI

I am an enthusiastic Business Development Manager who is in charge of maintaining relationships with all company clients and ensuring their continued satisfaction. I work with a team of associates to prioritize accounts, improve marketing efforts, and develop the processes that lead our company to success.



I work with the marketing and sales teams to help properly direct their efforts. I am versatile and ok to take variety of roles. Strong sense of what modern clients need so I can promote products and suggest new advertising campaigns or company services.