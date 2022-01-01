Morad EL FILALI

-
STMicroelectronics
- SOC Project leader
2015 - maintenant
-
STMicroelectronics
- Front Design Leader
2013 - 2015
-
STMicroelectronics
- SOC DEsigner
2013 - 2013
-
ST-Ericsson
- SOC integration technical expert
2011 - 2013
Design lead on NovaThor U9540 SOC integration
- lead implementation of design changes versus U8500
- project team lead
- contribution to architecture studies and product definition
industrialization support and customer support on NovaThor U8500 and U9540
Follow up of derivative ramping up Bangalore SOC integration activities
Contribution to U8540 architecture studies and product definition
-
STEricsson
- Design team manager
GRENOBLE
2009 - 2011
managment of a front end design team in charge of execution SOC integration
As x500 familly expert support of U8500 NovaThor industrialization
-
STmicroelectronics/STEricsson
- SOC Frontend design Project Leader
2006 - 2010
• Technical lead
• Front end Design schedule ownership : task definition and allocation to project team members
• synchronize activities and deliveries of others team (IP design,System and IP Verification, DFT integration .. )
• in close contact with program management and architecture teams contributes to product definition
• As technical expert :
- in charge of integration of CPUs ( A926,A1176, CortexA9)
- integration of clock and power managment unit
- contribute to architecture analysis carried out by Architecture team
- support to midle-end and backend team
- Support to SOC verification team for debug
− Support to Validation team (silicon validation on boards)
- Support to derivative ramping up new teams (UK)
Projects :
2009-2010 x500 SOC familly STMicroelectronics/STEricsson
2006-2008 NomadikII FrontEnd Project Leader : STMicroelectronics