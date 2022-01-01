Menu

Morad EL FILALI

FONTAINE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - SOC Project leader

    2015 - maintenant

  • STMicroelectronics - Front Design Leader

    2013 - 2015

  • STMicroelectronics - SOC DEsigner

    2013 - 2013

  • ST-Ericsson - SOC integration technical expert

    2011 - 2013 Design lead on NovaThor U9540 SOC integration
    - lead implementation of design changes versus U8500
    - project team lead
    - contribution to architecture studies and product definition
    industrialization support and customer support on NovaThor U8500 and U9540

    Follow up of derivative ramping up Bangalore SOC integration activities
    Contribution to U8540 architecture studies and product definition

  • STEricsson - Design team manager

    GRENOBLE 2009 - 2011 managment of a front end design team in charge of execution SOC integration
    As x500 familly expert support of U8500 NovaThor industrialization

  • STmicroelectronics/STEricsson -  SOC Frontend design Project Leader

    2006 - 2010 •    Technical lead
    •    Front end Design schedule ownership : task definition and allocation to project team members
    •    synchronize activities and deliveries of others team (IP design,System and IP  Verification, DFT integration .. )
    •    in close contact with program management and architecture teams contributes to product definition
    •     As technical expert :
        - in charge of integration of CPUs ( A926,A1176, CortexA9)
        - integration of clock and power managment unit
        - contribute to architecture analysis carried out by Architecture team
    - support to midle-end and backend team
        - Support to SOC verification team for debug
        − Support to Validation team (silicon validation on boards)
    - Support to derivative ramping up new teams (UK)
    Projects :
        2009-2010 x500 SOC familly   STMicroelectronics/STEricsson
        2006-2008 NomadikII FrontEnd Project Leader : STMicroelectronics

Formations

  • INPG - ENSERG ENSERG (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1995 - 1999 Ingenieur

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 1993 - 1995

