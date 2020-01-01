Menu

Morgane NEMMAOUI

En résumé

Entreprises

    Informatique | 92 2018 - maintenant Employee

  • Ingenico - Functional Expert Consultant

    Informatique | Paris 2018 - maintenant Provider to Customer

  • Groupe textile Finance - Application Manager

    Informatique | Sarcelles (95200) 2018 - 2018 Employee

  • It views - NTIC Consultant

    Informatique | 2017 - 2019 Freelancer

  • Gs1 France - Junior Project Manager

    ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX 2017 - 2017

  • Resamania - Support Technician

    2015 - 2017

  • Ubisoft - Beta test

    Montreuil 2014 - maintenant

  • La Banque Postale - Network technician

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Prolival - Network technician

    COLOMBES 2014 - 2014 Gestion et maintenance du réseau informatique (attribution des droits d’accès et mise à disposition des agents, habilitation des sites, assistance aux agents et sites, résolution de problème niveau 2)

  • SG PROD - Internship – Administrative Assistant & Level 1 Support Technician

    2014 - 2014

  • SG PROD - Internship – Administrative Assistant & Level 1 Support Technician

    2013 - 2013

  • Compta Sup' Marketing - Administrative Services Assistant & IT Co-Manager

    2012 - 2014

Formations

Réseau