Morgane NEMMAOUI

-
ALTELIOS TECHNOLOGY
- Global Support
Informatique | 92
2018 - maintenant
Employee
-
Ingenico
- Functional Expert Consultant
Informatique | Paris
2018 - maintenant
Provider to Customer
-
Groupe textile Finance
- Application Manager
Informatique | Sarcelles (95200)
2018 - 2018
Employee
-
It views
- NTIC Consultant
Informatique |
2017 - 2019
Freelancer
-
Gs1 France
- Junior Project Manager
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX
2017 - 2017
-
Resamania
- Support Technician
2015 - 2017
-
Ubisoft
- Beta test
Montreuil
2014 - maintenant
-
La Banque Postale
- Network technician
Paris
2014 - 2014
-
Prolival
- Network technician
COLOMBES
2014 - 2014
Gestion et maintenance du réseau informatique (attribution des droits d’accès et mise à disposition des agents, habilitation des sites, assistance aux agents et sites, résolution de problème niveau 2)
-
SG PROD
- Internship – Administrative Assistant & Level 1 Support Technician
2014 - 2014
-
SG PROD
- Internship – Administrative Assistant & Level 1 Support Technician
2013 - 2013
-
Compta Sup' Marketing
- Administrative Services Assistant & IT Co-Manager
2012 - 2014