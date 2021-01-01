Mr Yahya YAHYANOORUDDIN (MR YAHYA NOORUDDIN )

Am Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin , Chief Executive Officer at tazur Co. B.S.C., an Independent Non-Executive Director at DAMAC Properties Dubai Co. PJSC and an Independent Non-Executive Director at Saudi Venture Capital Investment Co.



Am the Board of Directors at Bahrain Insurance Association, Ibn Al Nafees Hospital Co. B.S.C., DAMAC Properties Dubai Co. PJSC and Saudi Venture Capital Investment Co. Mr. Nooruddin was previously employed as a Chief Executive Officer by Al Imtiaz Investment Co.



also served on the board at Al Ahlia Insurance Co. BSC.