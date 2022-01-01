Menu

Muriel VALLIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire Novartis Santé Familiale - Déléguée à l'information officinale

    2008 - 2008

  • Népenthès - Déléguée commerciale

    HERBLAY 2007 - 2007

  • Giphar - Conseillère en développement Officinal

    Paris-5E-Arrondissement 2004 - 2005

  • GIE BAC Giropharm - Conseillère commerciale et merchandising

    2001 - 2004

  • Savoicolor Prosol - Commerciale

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • Apave

    Lyon 2019 - 2020 CP FFP

  • Staffordshire University (Stoke On Trent)

    Stoke On Trent 1995 - 1996 Master of science in Global Marketing

  • IESM

    Grenoble 1993 - 1995 Maîtrise

  • Lycée Marie Curie

    Echirolles 1990 - 1992 B.T.S Force de vente

