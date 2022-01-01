Retail
Muriel VALLIN
Muriel VALLIN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire Novartis Santé Familiale
- Déléguée à l'information officinale
2008 - 2008
Népenthès
- Déléguée commerciale
HERBLAY
2007 - 2007
Giphar
- Conseillère en développement Officinal
Paris-5E-Arrondissement
2004 - 2005
GIE BAC Giropharm
- Conseillère commerciale et merchandising
2001 - 2004
Savoicolor Prosol
- Commerciale
1999 - 2001
Formations
Apave
Lyon
2019 - 2020
CP FFP
Staffordshire University (Stoke On Trent)
Stoke On Trent
1995 - 1996
Master of science in Global Marketing
IESM
Grenoble
1993 - 1995
Maîtrise
Lycée Marie Curie
Echirolles
1990 - 1992
B.T.S Force de vente
Réseau
Agnès BARTHOD
Laure LEVAVASSEUR