Mustapha EL KHAYAR

During the 12 years that I have worked in IT and Bank Companies I have been able to acquire knowledge about and experience with a variety of aspects: I started as a quality program leader, and moved on to process consultant then as Black-Belt consultant, and now as a Senior Project Manager.

My objective is to apply what I have learned in a position where technology, business, people, and processes meet in order to bring company at a level of excellence.



Open minded and creative, ability to think out of the box and drive innovation through complex organizations within process efficiency & cost effectiveness .



Mes compétences :

Quality management

process excellence

BPM business process management

lean management

risk operational management

PMP project management professional

compliance project management