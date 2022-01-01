Mustapha EL KHAYAR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cachan dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
During the 12 years that I have worked in IT and Bank Companies I have been able to acquire knowledge about and experience with a variety of aspects: I started as a quality program leader, and moved on to process consultant then as Black-Belt consultant, and now as a Senior Project Manager.
My objective is to apply what I have learned in a position where technology, business, people, and processes meet in order to bring company at a level of excellence.
Open minded and creative, ability to think out of the box and drive innovation through complex organizations within process efficiency & cost effectiveness .
Mes compétences :
Quality management
process excellence
BPM business process management
lean management
risk operational management
PMP project management professional
compliance project management