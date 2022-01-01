Menu

Mustapha EL KHAYAR

PARIS

En résumé

During the 12 years that I have worked in IT and Bank Companies I have been able to acquire knowledge about and experience with a variety of aspects: I started as a quality program leader, and moved on to process consultant then as Black-Belt consultant, and now as a Senior Project Manager.
My objective is to apply what I have learned in a position where technology, business, people, and processes meet in order to bring company at a level of excellence.

Open minded and creative, ability to think out of the box and drive innovation through complex organizations within process efficiency & cost effectiveness .

Mes compétences :
Quality management
process excellence
BPM business process management
lean management
risk operational management
PMP project management professional
compliance project management

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Project Manager & Black Belt consultant

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant Coordinate the process approach within retails bank.
    Help organizations optimizing and simplifying bank processes. Coach and train project managers with six sigma approach and manage certification Black Belt or Green Belt. Deploy and Manage Lean program within Back office organization.

  • HP France - Business Operation Manager Outsourcing division

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2012 In charge of supporting outsourcing activities. Including: Resource Management, Customer service Excellence, Service Management, tools and process that support installed base business.

    Significant projects and results:
    Drive Outsourcing process efficiency (France/Bestshore center): better coordination between France and Rabat operation
    Manage Productivity program (+$7.9M saving a year)
    Manage Quality team (3 persons in France and 2 in Morocco)
    Drive Innovation program: new ways to do business with customers ($350M deals)

  • Hewlett-Packard (HP) - Strategic Planning and Business Operation manager

    2007 - 2010 In charge of Management of strategic transformational / organizational projects going from Order Management optimization to sales root to pricing models simplification, and various Senior Leadership presentations. Act as a special Advisor for HP France General Manager Yves de Talhouet.

    Significant projects and results:
    Adapting Sales process and tools regarding customer profile and product type
    Improving win rate ratio for opportunities issued from Marketing events/Demand
    generation; 0,6% to 15% win rate),
    Develop Lean Six Sigma program/philosophy within all organizations at HP France. (coaching 3 Black Belts trainees, 12 Green Belts trainees)
    Project manager for 3COM integration




    M

  • HP France - Black Belt 6 sigma Consultant

    COURTABOEUF 2005 - 2007 In charge of implementing Business Process System program within all HP France/EMEA,
    and Driving/Coaching improvements projects across all the organization.

    Significant projects and results:
    • Due to the merge with HP, implementing Business Management System program
    • Re-engineering of the pre-sales process of Compaq France re-designing the existing process, build balanced scorecard. Financial gain of 27Million dollars, cycle time divided by 3. Tools used: scorecard/Parallel Thinking/Fishbone diagram
    • Reorganization of our call-center into customer centric process via BPM
    • Improved HR process. Business Process Modeling RACI/Value Stream Mapping

  • Compaq/Hewlett-Packard - Country Quality Manager

    2001 - 2005 In charge of Process Management, Audit (internal/external), customer surveys management

    Significant projects and results:
    • Quality Management System: Managing Process Documentation/Audit Management: / trained assessors/Managed successfully during 5 years ISO audit certification (ISO9000 vs 2000)
    • Enhance continuous improvement philosophy: develop Yellow-blet/Green-belt training at all level from the General Management to individual contributor.
    • Manage Customer Satisfaction: Customer surveys/Analyze results and action plan

Formations

  • IAE

    Nancy 1999 - 2000 Quality management

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1997 - 1999 Gestion de l'entreprise

