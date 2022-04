Mustapha LAMGHARI

Multi-Technical project manager, technical Engineer with 14 years of experience.

Execution & Management Project

• Project Control

• Design Engineering



• Contract Management

• Change Management

• Resource Management



 Expertise in project planning, coordination, execution & management, procurement, techno-commercial operations, contract management, conflict management and business development.



 Experienced in managing detail engineering and construction activities for various Infrastructure, Energy and technical projects.



 Successfully led teams in executing large-scale and complex projects using project management methodologies, tools and procedures and ensured timely project deliverables within cost parameters.



 Skilled in steering end to end project management functions entailing designing, drawing circuitry, budgeting, cost forecasting, troubleshooting, quality assurance & control and reporting.



 Thrive in deadline-driven environments; efficient team leader with excellent communication, interpersonal, negotiation, relationship management, troubleshooting and team leadership capabilities.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management

Electricité

Autocad

la maintenance

la coordination