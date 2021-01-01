Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
N OL
Ajouter
N OL
ORAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Kénitra)
Kénitra
2016 - 2018
MASTER
Réseau
Alphonse SANON
Awa THAL
Daniel CHATEIGNER
Driss EL BOUZIDI
Grenon CHRISTINA
Ruth BIYEMBEL