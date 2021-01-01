Nadia REGGAM

-
Itelligence France
- Project Manager
Paris
2017 - maintenant
-
Louis Vuitton
- SAP Business Support
Paris
2016 - 2017
-
POCHET DU COURVAL
- Project Coordinator and Functional Consultant
2015 - 2015
- Context: merger IPEL-SOLEV
- Project leaded by BearingPoint France
-
Bel
- SAP PP Consultant
Paris
2014 - 2015
PACE project, Turkey roll-out
-
Zodiac Aerospace
- M3 Project Coordinator – Zodiac Seats
Plaisir
2014 - 2014
- M3 ERP project -
Assist the M3 business team (Zodiac Seats Shell in Santa Maria – California, US) to better coordinate and structure the project activities. Provide the required IS background and project management skills to help the business interfacing with the IS team on some key areas such as the data migration process.
-
Aptar
- Project Preparation Team Lead, Data Migration
Louveciennes
2013 - 2014
- SAP Project Preparation -
Responsible for the Master Data Migration topics during the Extended Project Preparation phase of two roll-out projects, Aptar Pharma RX and Aptar Beauty & Home South Europe, with a strong focus on improving the methodology.
Main deliverables: Master data for the preconfigured system, list of preparation activities and road map (scoping, cleansing, data collection …), data migration high level and detailed planning for the project, definition of roles & responsibilities.
-
INVIVO
- Consultant on SAP PP - Planning & Production
2013 - 2013
- SAP ERP project -
Review the solution design for production order creation and execution and specify a report in SAP for stock reconciliation (application landscape with M3 – SAP interfaces).
-
Self-employed
- Project Manager & SAP Functional Design Manager
2013 - maintenant
Projects as a freelance consultant:
- Project Coordinator and Functional Consultant at Pochet Qualipac, with BearingPoint
- PP Consultant at Bel
- M3 Project Coordinator at Zodiac Aerospace
- Master Data Team Lead at AptarGroup
- PP Consultant at Invivo
- PP Consultant at Longchamp
-
Aptar
- Team Lead Master Data Migration
Louveciennes
2012 - 2012
SAP ERP & APO roll out -
Prepare, organize and manage the Master Data Migration process (West Europe, Aptar B+H division), interfacing with all the functional and business teams as well as the Regional IS team (legacy systems), and working with 4 Master Data Consultants & 1 Master Data Regional Key User.
Main deliverables (in English): Migration principles and strategy, High-level and detailed migration planning, Synthesis by stream.
-
Aptar
- Cutover Manager
Louveciennes
2012 - 2012
SAP ERP & APO roll out -
Plan, manage and execute the detailed cutover plan to enable the Go-Live of Aptar Mezzovico (CH, Aptar Pharma CHC division) interfacing with all the business and technical teams.
Main deliverables (in English): Cutover high-level and detailed plan
-
Sanofi
- Consultant on SAP SD/MM
Paris
2011 - 2012
Implementation of interfaces and users training and support -
Interfaces between the Back Office system (SAP, Commercial Operations) & the Manufacturing systems (Oracle, Industrial Affairs)
-
Axens
- Consultant on SAP MM/PP
Rueil-Malmaison
2010 - 2011
Roll out for the new acquisitions of the group in Canada and the USA
Design and implement the local solution with a fit gap analysis approach, key-users training and post go live support.
-
LaCie
- Responsible for Cross-process Integration & Consultant for Planning and Manufacturing
Paris
2009 - 2010
Core model design and SAP ERP & BI roll out -
Ensure transversal processes are analyzed in an exhaustive way and support decision making by Business Process Owners. Design and implement planning and manufacturing processes. Provide inputs to Project Management.
Main deliverables (in English): High-level analysis, Design paper, Presentations for transverse topics.
-
Shiseido
- Project Manager & Consultant for Planning and Procurement
Paris
2008 - 2008
As Is processes analysis -
Manage the project (4 countries, 8 consultants, 400 k€ budget, 3 months analysis modelling with ARIS Designer), carry out the analysis and ensure with the IDS Project Director the quality of the final synthesis presentation.
Main deliverables (in English): ARIS models and reports, Final synthesis.
-
IDS Scheer France / Software AG France
- Senior Consultant - Project Manager
2008 - 2012
Various projects/customers: Shiseido, LaCie, Axens, Sanofi, Aptar and others
-
MHS Electronics
- Project Manager & Consultant
2007 - 2008
Organization, planning and realization of the fit-gap analysis -
Analyze existing processes compared to SAP ECC6 functionalities (planning, manufacturing, subcontracting, maintenance, quality, engineering and product costing). Manage the project committees with the executive management.
Main deliverables (in French): To Be Processes/System architecture, Project plan.
-
Motul
- Consultant on SAP PP-PI
AUBERVILLIERS
2007 - 2007
SAP ERP Implementation - Review the SAP PP functional design and design/implement the new solution (PP-PI module replacing PP).
-
Business at Work
- Senior Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2008
Projects/Customers with BAW: DAHER, Motul, MHS Electronics
-
Daher
- Interim Manager of the subcontracting activity by DAHER, on behalf of TURBOMECA (Spare parts)
Paray-Vieille-Poste
2006 - 2007
Analyze the subcontracting activity with a strong objective on the forecasting process. Make recommendations for improvement in terms of organization and processes. Involve a statistical expert to confirm and validate our results _ historical consumption too erratic for automatic and reliable forecasts.
-
Sagem
- Business team support – Planning, Manufacturing, Warehouse Management, Product Costing
PARIS
2006 - 2006
SAP ERP Implementation - Support the business team during all the phases of the project from business requirements definition to go live and post go live support, including organization and execution of user acceptance test and end-user training.
-
Elior
- Consultant on SAP MM
Courbevoie
2004 - 2005
Detailed design and implementation of the purchasing solution (focus on purchasing arrangements/rebates).
-
Aventis
- Consultant on SAP PP-PI & Team Lead for PP-PI/QM/WM
Paris
2004 - 2004
SAP ERP Competency Centre - Coordinate the PP-PI/QM/WM support team. Contribute to the definition of the quality procedures (validated SAP system). Support in applying these new procedures during the go live of the pilot site.
-
Odyssée Conseil
- Senior Consultant (Shareholder)
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2006
Projects/Customers with Odyssee Conseil: Coats, Aventis, Elior, Sagem, Daher
-
Coats
- Consultant on SAP PP
Middlesex
2002 - 2004
SAP ERP & APO roll out - Implement the core solution for the Tunisian and French sites in a Global Supply Chain context.
-
Itelligence france
- Senior Consultant
Paris
2002 - 2003
Projects/Customers with itelligence: Coats
-
Degussa France/USA
- Consultant on SAP PP-PI
2001 - 2002
Core Design & SAP ERP roll out - Detailed design and realization, key users training, go live and post go live support for the two pilot sites.
-
KPMG
- Senior Consultant
Courbevoie
2001 - 2002
Project/Customer with KPMG: Degussa
-
SP Intégration (Schmücker & Partner group)
- Senior Consultant
2001 - 2001
Project/Customer with SP Integration: SDEA
-
SOLERI (T-Systems)
- Programmer Analyst (04/96-06/98), Consultant (07/98-01/01)
1996 - 2001
Projects/Customers with SOLERI: Turbomeca, Condat-Cecil, Martinet and others