Menu

Nahossio GONGA-SAHOLIARILIVA

  • Geofit
  • Chef de projet en Imagerie

Le Crès

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Python
Cartographie
SIG
Géomorphologie
Géographie
Open source
Télédétection. Traitement d'images satellitai
Mnt
Matlab

Entreprises

  • Geofit - Chef de projet en Imagerie

    Technique | Le Crès (34920) 2018 - maintenant

  • Pixelius - Chef de projet en Imagerie

    Le Crès (34920) 2014 - 2018

  • Centre national d'études spatiales /HSM Montpellier - Jeune chercheur (Postdoc)

    Toulouse 2012 - 2014 En charge de la thématique quantification et spatialisation du couvert neigeux en milieu de très haute montagne (Everest, K2, Himalaya, Nepal)

  • Laboratoire Magmas et Volcans (Clermont Ferrand) - Vacataire Géomorphologie/ Télédétection

    2011 - 2011 Interventions ponctuelles en tant qu'expert en géomatique/géomorphologie pour des projets de : modélisation de paléo-surfaces, création et analyse de MNT, traitements d'images satellites (orthorectification, géoréférencement.....)

  • Laboratoire HydroSciences Montpellier - Maison des Sciences de l'Eau - Ingénieur en déploiement et développement d'applications

    2011 - 2012

  • Université Paris 7 - Denis Diderot - Ingénieur de recherche en Géomorphologie/Télédétection

    2010 - 2010

  • TTI PRODUCTION - Ingénieur de recherche en Géomorphologie et analyse spatiale

    2006 - 2009

  • Association Archibio - Chargée d'étude

    2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau