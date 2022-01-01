Menu

Naim DAKHLI

Lognes

En résumé

R&D Front Arena

Mes compétences :
ASIC
Design
Front End
Régression
RTL
Simulation
Test
Validation
VHDL
C
C++
MATLAB
Qualité
Rational ClearCase
responsible for writing Python
progressive experience
mostly numerical analysis
customer assistance
communication skills
close support
UNIX
Synopsys Software
Solid analytical and debugging skills
Simulink
Reuters Financial Applications
Python Programming
Protel
Personnal development
ModelSim
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux
First International Congress Design
C Programming Language
Arena Financial Software
Apple MacOS
Adding support

Entreprises

  • SunGard - R&D Front Arena

    Lognes 2012 - maintenant

  • SunGard - Integration Developer

    Lognes 2012 - maintenant Job profile : Develop, write tests and support different flavors of Arena Market Access Servers -AMAS- (enabling connectivities to the SunGard Global Network, Oslo exchange, Reuters). Main achievements include:

    - Adding support of the OTC trade reporting flows to AMAS-GT for connectivity to the SWXESS and to the EuroNext exchange by:
    * Participating in the preliminary testing and understanding of the functionality in coordination with the team's business analyst.
    * Designing the solution based on the Finite State Machine model.
    * Fully implementing the design using the integration team's proprietary development framework.
    * Developing a battery of functional tests that checks all testable aspects of the functionality (over 100 test scenario).

    - Creating a new subcomponent that externalizes and optimizes the treatment of heavy traffic market data feed consumed by AMAS. Main advantages of the solution include :
    * Reducing the memory consumption of the component by an order of magnitude and prevent memory usage spikes when the Nasdaq stock exchange opens.
    * Reducing the end-to-end treatment time of market data messages to the order of less than one millisecond (down from tens of milliseconds or more depending on the exchange).
    * Concentrating the treatment of all market data in one dll that can be easily maintained. More than 70 semi randomized unit tests were created for different scenarios were created using the Google Test framework.

    - Providing close support and customer assistance during and after the Go-Live period of the product. Being the go-to person for assistance with AMAS GT. The product is currently in production.

    - Supervised a graduation internship. The project is entitled "Design and implementation of a test generation tool" and attempts to make functional tests and scenarios creation accessible to non-technical staff (product owners, testers, analysts) by providing an agronomical interface with drag and drop capabilities.

    - Participating in the refactoring and the redesign of AMAS-GT and being responsible for writing Python tests for non-regression ahead of time.

  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Mathematics instructor

    2010 - 2011 * Faculty member (Mathematics instructor position), Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,
    - Job Profile: Teaching math courses to first, second and third year engineering students and coordinating/supervising undergraduate research projects (mostly numerical analysis using Matlab). ;

  • Virginia Tech - Professeur d'université

    2010 - 2011 Enseignement et encadrement en mathématiques appliquées.

  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Phd Candidate - Mathematics

    2006 - 2010 * Over 30 credit hours of graduate classes towards a phd in Applied Mathematics, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech,
    - Research area: solving a subtype of topology optimization problems using Krylov spaces recycling, integrating error metrics and estimators, interfacing of the pet-C library for linear solvers and the libmesh finite element library with the optimization main routine (programming language: C++ and Matlab).

  • STmicroelectronics - ASIC Verification Engineer

    2004 - 2006 Job Profile: Designing and developing complete verification environments and executing constrained-random tests on HDL-based designs. The job required a sound understanding of coverage driven verification, proficiency in Hardware Description Languages (eg. VHDL), Object Oriented Programming (C/C++).

    - Sample Tasks: writing the test plan, writing the test in e code, RTL code correction of the bugs found during the tests and validation. Notable modules and tasks are:

    * SWIM (Single Wire Interface Module) - 12 weeks :
    * Studying specification and writing test plan (2 wk). ;
    * Integrating module, scripting and creating environment shell (1 wk) . ;
    * Creating stimuli, sequences, and libraries(2 wks). ;
    * Building scoreboard (1 wk). ;
    * Setting up checkers for both inputs and outputs along with coverage metrics (2 wks).
    * Conducting targeted tests and environment debugging (2 wk).
    * Conducting regression (mass random tests) (1 wk). ;
    * Reporting bugs (3) to designer and recreating tests highlighting them (1 wk).

    * Direct Memory Access (DMA) module for H.264 decoder - 24 weeks :
    * Studying specification and writing test plan (3 wks). ;
    * Scripting, setting up ClearCase environment and creating verification environment shell (1 wk).
    * Writing C routines and interfacing them with the e environment for quick addresses prediction (2 wks).
    * Creating stimuli, sequences, libraries and BFM's (4 wks).
    * Building scoreboard and testing the C address predictors (4 wks).

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur d'application (vérification dynamique)

    2004 - 2006 Conception d’environnements de vérification complets et exécution de tests aléatoires et contraints sur des designs HDL. Les taches requièrent une maitrise des langages HDL (ex. VHDL, Verilog), de programmation orientée objet et une expérience dans Specman/e.

    Exemple des taches: rédaction du plan de validation, écriture des tests en code e, participation à la correction des bugs dans le code RTL découvert grâce aux tests puis validation finale.

    Parmi les modules notables:
    * Module Direct Memory Access (DMA) pour H.264 : le projet a requis, de plus,
    l’écriture et l’intégration de routines en C pour la prédiction rapide des adresses de
    lecture/écriture.
    * Debug module sur le bus ST7, incluant une interface SWIM (Single Wire
    Module Interface) qui a été validée séparément : dans ce projet, une librairie de séquences
    complète a été conçue et programmée pour émuler un trafic générique mais consistent d’un bus ST7.
    * Buffered Serial to Parallel Interface (BSPI).
    * Serial to Parallel Interface (Sans buffer) : en charge de l’écriture en VHDL du design puis de sa validation.

Formations

  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University (Blacksburg)

    Blacksburg 2006 - 2010 Mathématiques appliquées

  • Virginia Tech (Blacksburg)

    Blacksburg 2006 - 2010 Masters

    * M.Sc. Mathematics (GPA : A-), Research area: Topology optimization using recycled Krylov spaces.

    * Multidisciplinary Engineering Degree, Tunisia Polytechnic School, 2004. Graduation project: « The use of shape memory alloys for enhancing the performances of MEMS-based microswitches ». The project consisted of the modeling and study of one of the most common MEMS components and resulte

  • Tunisia Polytechnic School EPT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2004 Engineering Degree

    * Admission in the national competitive examination for the access to engineering schools, Preparatory Institute to the Engineering Studies of Tunis, 2001. Ranked 37th among approximately 2500 candidates.

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Tunisie (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2001 - 2004 Multidisciplinaire

Réseau