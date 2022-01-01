Naim DAKHLI

R&D Front Arena



Mes compétences :

ASIC

Design

Front End

Régression

RTL

Simulation

Test

Validation

VHDL

C

C++

MATLAB

Qualité

Rational ClearCase

responsible for writing Python

progressive experience

mostly numerical analysis

customer assistance

communication skills

close support

UNIX

Synopsys Software

Solid analytical and debugging skills

Simulink

Reuters Financial Applications

Python Programming

Protel

Personnal development

ModelSim

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Linux

First International Congress Design

C Programming Language

Arena Financial Software

Apple MacOS

Adding support