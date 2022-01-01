Naïma BICEP

Webdesigner freelance, je suis disponible pour réaliser vos projets

web (réalisation site internet - mise à jour) ou tout autre demande en infographie (identité visuelle - logo - flyers - etc.)



Formation : -nov.2010-juin2011: Formation diplomante IMM (infographie, Multimedia, Webdesign) INFA (Nogent-sur-Marne)

-Cours municipaux Communication Visuelle et Perspective (2009)

Bureautique : Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, Dreamweaver, CMS,Pack Office, Spaietacle



Mes compétences :

Webdesign

Formation

Arts et culture

Infographie