Naïma BICEP

Webdesigner freelance, je suis disponible pour réaliser vos projets
web (réalisation site internet - mise à jour) ou tout autre demande en infographie (identité visuelle - logo - flyers - etc.)
Formation : -nov.2010-juin2011: Formation diplomante IMM (infographie, Multimedia, Webdesign) INFA (Nogent-sur-Marne)
-Cours municipaux Communication Visuelle et Perspective (2009)
Bureautique : Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, Dreamweaver, CMS,Pack Office, Spaietacle
Mes compétences :
Webdesign
Formation
Arts et culture
Infographie