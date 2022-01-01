Menu

Naïma BICEP

PARIS

En résumé

Webdesigner freelance, je suis disponible pour réaliser vos projets
web (réalisation site internet - mise à jour) ou tout autre demande en infographie (identité visuelle - logo - flyers - etc.)

Formation : -nov.2010-juin2011: Formation diplomante IMM (infographie, Multimedia, Webdesign) INFA (Nogent-sur-Marne)
-Cours municipaux Communication Visuelle et Perspective (2009)
Bureautique : Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, Dreamweaver, CMS,Pack Office, Spaietacle

Mes compétences :
Webdesign
Formation
Arts et culture
Infographie

Entreprises

  • Naim'ArtDesign - Webmaster / Webdesigner

    2011 - maintenant http://naimartdesign.com/

  • Association Indigo Théâtre - Administratrice Culturelle

    2006 - 2009 L'association INDIGO THÉÂTRE une association pour la promotion de l'art.
    Elle englobe des artistes permanents (comédiens, danseurs, musiciens, metteur en scène) et peut aussi faire appel à des artistes intervenants.

    Elle propose :
    -des cours de théâtre pour enfants et adultes
    -des spectacles, animations, contes musicaux, diffusés dans des écoles, crèches, médiathèques, centres culturels, comités d'entreprises, etc.
    -Coaching par le biais de l'outil théâtral aux salariés d'entreprises.

    En tant qu'Administratrice Culturelle, je me charge la gestion administrative et comptable, de la promotion de Projets Artistiques et Pédagogiques, ainsi que de l'élaboration des dossiers de Communication et la création du Logo.

Formations

  • INFA

    Nogent Sur Marne maintenant

