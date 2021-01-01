Retail
Naimady MINTE
Naimady MINTE
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
WMS
supply chain
logistique
TMS
transport
conseil
Entreprises
Handicap International
- Chef de projet
Lyon
2016 - maintenant
Handicap International
- Adjoint chef de projet plateforme
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
Relais colis
- Responsable d'exploitation
Créteil
2014 - 2014
GLF
- Exploitant transport
2011 - 2013
GROSFILLEX
- Chargé de projet
Arbent
2010 - 2011
STEF-TFE
- Agent de quai
PARIS
2004 - 2010
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2003 - 2010
Master 2 transport logistique industrielle et commercial
License économie et gestion option gestion de projet
Réseau
Daniel MICHEL
Denis BOUILLET
Jérôme CARPENTIER
Leo BARBEZIER
Manon SCOTTO
Olivier LUISETTI
Perrine DUCHAMP-MAURER
P-M DUBUISSON
Zilola GIYASOVA