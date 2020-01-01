Menu

Nathalie DEVILLIER

Bruxelles

En résumé

Data Protection Expert - GDPR - Horizon2020 - Algorithms - Blockchain - Cybersecurity - AI - Robots - Connected Health
• Evaluate digital projects' potential in compliance with laws: LIL / RGPD, e-Commerce, e-Privacy, LOPPSI 2, LPM and transposition of the NIS Directive
• Formulate legal / ethical recommendations for their deployment: algorithms, mobile apps, blockchain, cybersecurity, mega-data, corporate governance, IoT, notification of personal data breaches, robotics, connected health , international data transfer (Privacy Shield)
• Mapping the processing of personal data
• Study the impact of the RGPD
• Bring Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of e-Commerce websites and mobile apps into compliance with applicable legislation
• Exploit legal intelligence, French / European, international and comparative law and study new issues
• Raise awareness of experts and marketing / purchasing / R & D teams to reach strategic markets
• Make legal information accessible for decision-making, consolidation of approaches and enable the qualification of new business models and their promotion
• Create and facilitate online training workshops / SPOC, make Youtube videos
• Establish relationships with relevant stakeholders and carry out dissemination and lobbying activities of European and international institutions
• Participate to the works of national, European and international institutions
• Apply for European fundings
• Coach teams during hackathons
• Organize / moderate and participate in conferences
• Respond to media interviews TV / radio / press
• Publish on relevant media: JuriGeek columnist on The Conversation, white papers Notification of personal data breaches, E-Health recommendations, national / business and academic press articles, book Telehealth and telemedicine law

Entreprises

  • Commission Européenne - Experte évaluatrice

    Bruxelles 2017 - 2017 Evaluation et classement des propositions dans le cadre de calls Horizon 2020.

  • Grenoble Ecole de Management - Professeur Associé

    Grenoble 2009 - maintenant Cours E-Health Law , ESSEC MS Stratégie et Management des Industries de la Santé ; Conditions juridiques de l’e-santé Université Joseph Fourier UFR de Médecine M2 Gérontechnologie; Création de la spécialisation Manager, numérique et droit : méga données et santé, protection des données, cybersécurité, Privacy Shield, analyse des CGU/CGV et politiques de confidentialité des GAFAM et sites d’e-commerce, droit des applications mobiles, Digital Factory ; Gouvernance d’entreprise, Droit du commerce international ; Audit des contrats spéciaux
    Responsable scientifique du SPOC GDPR Data Privacy un projet européen financé par la KIC eit Health, avec Mérieux Université
    Coach d’hackathon Arkhathon Hacking Health Valais 2015 Validation des business models sur le plan juridique
    Support aux projets transverses Business Model Reconfiguration: anticipation des opportunités et risques des modèles économiques dans le secteur de l’e-santé
    Visiting recherche Droit comparé de la e-santé, Faculté de droit de l’Université Catholique Argentine de Buenos Aires, financement CMIRA Région Rhône Alpes
    Activités de dissémination Chronique JuriGeek sur The Conversation, conférences internationales et nationales : Global Health Forum, Interview à e-Health World Monaco sur les blockchains, “Cybersecurity and managers: From accountability to strategic asset”, Cybercriminalité, santé et big data, Robots humanoïdes d’assistance pour les seniors, Robots et algorithmes : quelle régulation ? Les paradoxes du big data en santé, ANVIE), organisation d’ateliers recherche sur la santé et les mégadonnées (2016), la télémédecine (2013) avec le financement de la ville de Grenoble ; Emissions de TV et radio nationales et européenne: LCI, France Culture, RMC, Le Mouv’, Chérie FM, Europhonica; articles de presse régionale et business
    Adhésion à l’Union Internationale des Télécommunications (2016) Organisation d’un atelier thématique WSIS Forum ITU, 2017, représentation de GEM à ICTs for a Sustainable World ITU Kaleidoscope (Bangkok, 2016), point focal, gestion du réseau social de GEM
    Activités académiques Livre Droit de la télésanté et de la télémédecine – A jour du décret du 19/10/2010, Heures de France, 2011
    Rédactrice en chef invitée Journal International de Bioéthique, pour les n° spéciaux Télémédecine 2013 et Santé et méga-données, 2017
    Reviewer Revue de Droit et santé de Mc Gill, Information Technology & People, ITU Journal ICT Discoveries

  • Shankaa - Consultante Health IT

    2008 - 2008 Mission Analyse juridique et déontologique d’un projet européen de télésanté
    Résultat Rapport de stratégie de développement à l’international avec préconisations pour un déploiement dans l’Union européenne, étude comparée de droit européen et développement d’un ‘Living Lab’

  • Commission Européenne - Experte évaluatrice

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2008 Missions Assister la direction dans l’audit éthique et juridique des projets de télésanté financés par le FP7, examiner les livrables, rédiger les rapports d’évaluation: potentiel économique et de déploiement
    Résultats Préconisations pour la conformité avec le droit européen: protection des données et traitement, sécurité des données
    Plusieurs évaluations sur cette période

  • TMT Télémédecine - Chargée des Affaires Européennes et Internationales

    2005 - 2006 Missions Audit juridique des contrats et gestion des risques, préconisations pour la direction et les services opérationnels, management de 3 personnes pendant 8 mois (web master, médecin et technicien); recherche d’un financement européen, rédaction de profils de pays: aspects politique et juridique en santé, relations extérieures: organisation et gestion de la communication et des relations avec les parties prenantes
    Résultats Participation à un appel à projet FP6, représentation de la société dans le consortium; actions de dissémination et de lobbying au niveau européen et global: amélioration de la réputation de la société auprès des professionnels de santé, speaker à la conférence MedETel, participation à: eChallenges (Commission européenne), la 3ème World Conference for Health Telematics (Varsovie), ITU WSIS (Tunis), Biosquare (Genève), organisation d’un atelier sur la télémédecine au MEDEC (Paris).

  • Union Internationale Contre Le Cancer - Lobbyiste

    Genève 2002 - 2002 Missions Actions de lobbying des institutions de l’Union européenne et des Etats, analyse du cadre juridique européen: droits de douane, publicité et promotion, PAC, rédaction des minutes des conférences téléphoniques du groupe stratégique (EN)
    Résultats Introduction du traité de l’OMS pour la lutte anti-tabac et de la directive publicité et parrainage en faveur des produits du tabac, speaker : Commission Européenne, Office français de lutte contre les drogues et les toxicomanies, et 1ère Conférence francophone pour la lutte antitabac, représentation de l’UICC aux comités du Parlement européen, à la Commission européenne et au forum Green Week

  • Parlement Européen - Assistante de recherche

    Strasbourg 2001 - 2001 Missions Rédaction de rapports (FR/EN) sur les relations extérieures de l’Union européenne: aspects économiques et politiques
    Résultats Rapports aux euro-députés : Arabie Saoudite, Corée du Sud, Liban, Sahara Occidental, Turquie, participation au Forum Euro-Méditerranéen

