Nathalie DEVILLIER

Data Protection Expert - GDPR - Horizon2020 - Algorithms - Blockchain - Cybersecurity - AI - Robots - Connected Health

• Evaluate digital projects' potential in compliance with laws: LIL / RGPD, e-Commerce, e-Privacy, LOPPSI 2, LPM and transposition of the NIS Directive

• Formulate legal / ethical recommendations for their deployment: algorithms, mobile apps, blockchain, cybersecurity, mega-data, corporate governance, IoT, notification of personal data breaches, robotics, connected health , international data transfer (Privacy Shield)

• Mapping the processing of personal data

• Study the impact of the RGPD

• Bring Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of e-Commerce websites and mobile apps into compliance with applicable legislation

• Exploit legal intelligence, French / European, international and comparative law and study new issues

• Raise awareness of experts and marketing / purchasing / R & D teams to reach strategic markets

• Make legal information accessible for decision-making, consolidation of approaches and enable the qualification of new business models and their promotion

• Create and facilitate online training workshops / SPOC, make Youtube videos

• Establish relationships with relevant stakeholders and carry out dissemination and lobbying activities of European and international institutions

• Participate to the works of national, European and international institutions

• Apply for European fundings

• Coach teams during hackathons

• Organize / moderate and participate in conferences

• Respond to media interviews TV / radio / press

• Publish on relevant media: JuriGeek columnist on The Conversation, white papers Notification of personal data breaches, E-Health recommendations, national / business and academic press articles, book Telehealth and telemedicine law