Nicola LEOTTA

Carrer focus : Lead exciting business development projects with a strong international and technical context and enable enterprise-level agile transformation.
International R&D project coordinator
- Agile project management, Multi-lingual
- Cross-site and cross-national project teams (over the 5 continents)
- Electronics, Information Systems and Mobile Telecom engineering,
- Significant industrial experience with 5 major Corporations
Mes compétences :
Marketing achat
International project management
Analyse fonctionnelle
Multiculturalisme
Outsourcing
Coordination de projet
Optimisation des coûts
Power saving
Veille technologique
Biométrie
UMTS
Mobile
Gestion de projet
GSM
Télécommunications
Scrum master
Méthode agile