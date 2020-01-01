Menu

Nicola LEOTTA

Paris

En résumé

Carrer focus : Lead exciting business development projects with a strong international and technical context and enable enterprise-level agile transformation.

International R&D project coordinator
- Agile project management, Multi-lingual
- Cross-site and cross-national project teams (over the 5 continents)
- Electronics, Information Systems and Mobile Telecom engineering,
- Significant industrial experience with 5 major Corporations

Mes compétences :
Marketing achat
International project management
Analyse fonctionnelle
Multiculturalisme
Outsourcing
Coordination de projet
Optimisation des coûts
Power saving
Veille technologique
Biométrie
UMTS
Mobile
Gestion de projet
GSM
Télécommunications
Scrum master
Méthode agile

Entreprises

  • Idemia - Project manager

    Paris 2009 - maintenant • Inverted a trend of Project creeping delays by impulsing an aggressive ‘one-week-early’ target that brought all Stakeholders together, federated on a common target of schedule optimization.
    • Extended an internal innovation project into an informal ID enrolment campaign in Jakarta IDEMIA offices.
    • Restored balance to a cross-site Agile Project Scrum team (lower pressure and better quality).
    • Streamlined a Product Maintenance policy by -30% budget cut, while maintaining customer’s satisfaction.
    • Functional negotiation for biometrics identification systems (Needs analysis and challenging assumptions).
    • Initiated the development of a generic biometrics search engine, now a key Asset of IDEMIA.

  • Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications - Core Platform Project Manager

    Puteaux 2008 - 2009 >30% price-down achieved on ultra low cost phone, through engineering and sourcing common actions.

  • NEC Technologies UK Ltd - Project Leader

    Nanterre 2000 - 2007 Project Leader :
    - in charge of 5 subsequent Platforms of EDGE-HSDPA dual mode mobilephone : system design, development, system-integration and tests.

    Other activities :
    - managed NEC contribution proposals for 2 'FP7' European Union research projects (on Emergent home network and emergency ad-hoc network)
    - Hardware task leader for the development of a DVB-H cell phone demonstrator
    - System architecture task leader on 2 platforms of 2G-3G dual mode mobilephone.
    - Power saving system design for first prototype of UMTS/GSM dual mode handset.

  • Alcatel Mobile Phone - Ingénieur architecture et système

    1998 - 2000 - Responsable d’étude système sur la Bande de Base pour UMTS : Task force pluridisciplinaire de 6 personnes.
    - Responsable de la Gestion de la batterie et de la consommation sur terminaux GSM : Spécification et sous-traitances multifournisseurs d’ASIC d’alimentation. Specification de charge batterie.

  • Thales International Japan K. K. - R&D Department Manager

    1994 - 1998 Provide Thales group with access to advanced dual Technologies in Japan :
    - Dual Technologies = consumer technologies that can also be applied to professional and military applications.
    - Technology and industrial survey, develop demonstrators and source components and sub-systems in Japan, especially in key materials, displays (PDP, LCD, CRT) and micropackaging technologies for Radar and Radiocomm applications (BGA/CSP, bare-chip, 'build-up' PWB, high-frequency interconnect, Millimetric wave low cost packaging technologies...)

  • Thales - Ingénieur micro-assemblage Electronique

    Courbevoie 1994 - 1994 SCTF (Orsay-91) : Veille technologique et Reverse Engineering sur Micro-packaging (PCB + boitiers LSI + bare chip)
    THOMSON-LCD / TRIXELL (Moirans-38) : Simulations électriques de connectique d’un écran plat (LCD ou K7X).

Formations

  • Project Management Institute PMI (USA)

    USA 2018 - 2018 PMI-ACP

    Earners of the globally-recognized PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) have demonstrated their knowledge and skills in agile practices, tools and techniques that are applicable across virtually any industry and methodology. Earners have demonstrated their knowledge and experience with agile principles and mindset, value-driven delivery, stakeholder engagement, team performance, adaptive pla

  • Project Management Institute PMI (USA)

    USA 2018 - 2018 PMP

    The Project Management Professional (PMP)® is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers.

  • Institut National Langues Et Civilisations Orientales INALCO

    Paris 1993 - 1994 Japonais

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 1990 - 1993 AIE (Architecture et Integration des systemes Electroniques)

