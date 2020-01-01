Nicola LEOTTA

Carrer focus : Lead exciting business development projects with a strong international and technical context and enable enterprise-level agile transformation.



International R&D project coordinator

- Agile project management, Multi-lingual

- Cross-site and cross-national project teams (over the 5 continents)

- Electronics, Information Systems and Mobile Telecom engineering,

- Significant industrial experience with 5 major Corporations



Mes compétences :

Marketing achat

International project management

Analyse fonctionnelle

Multiculturalisme

Outsourcing

Coordination de projet

Optimisation des coûts

Power saving

Veille technologique

Biométrie

UMTS

Mobile

Gestion de projet

GSM

Télécommunications

Scrum master

Méthode agile