Menu

Nicolas ARNAULT

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Guyancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.nicolas-arnault.okao.xyz

  • Sogefi - Technology & Product Line Manager

    Guyancourt 2014 - 2015 Product Line Manager for the whole Engine System BU, worldwide.
    (product portfolio to be seen on www.sogefi.it )

    http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/products/engine-systems-business-unit.html

    Patent & Intellectual Property team Manager for SOGEFI group, worldwide.
    (team of 1 patent engineer and 1 assistant)

  • Sogefi - Product Manager - Global Fluid Filtration Systems

    Guyancourt 2011 - 2014

  • Sogefi - Product Manager Air Intake System

    Guyancourt 2009 - 2011

  • Sogefi - Project Manager

    Guyancourt 2007 - 2009

  • Sogefi - Project Manager

    Guyancourt 2005 - 2007

  • RENAULT SA - Engineer

    2002 - 2005

Formations

Réseau