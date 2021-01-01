Retail
Nicolas ARNAULT
Nicolas ARNAULT
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Guyancourt
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Automobile
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.nicolas-arnault.okao.xyz
Sogefi
- Technology & Product Line Manager
Guyancourt
2014 - 2015
Product Line Manager for the whole Engine System BU, worldwide.
(product portfolio to be seen on www.sogefi.it )
http://www.sogefigroup.com/en/products/engine-systems-business-unit.html
Patent & Intellectual Property team Manager for SOGEFI group, worldwide.
(team of 1 patent engineer and 1 assistant)
Sogefi
- Product Manager - Global Fluid Filtration Systems
Guyancourt
2011 - 2014
Sogefi
- Product Manager Air Intake System
Guyancourt
2009 - 2011
Sogefi
- Project Manager
Guyancourt
2007 - 2009
Sogefi
- Project Manager
Guyancourt
2005 - 2007
RENAULT SA
- Engineer
2002 - 2005
Formations
Institut Français De Mécanique Avancée
Aubiere
1998 - 2002
MMS
