Nicolas DUBOIS
Nicolas DUBOIS
ANNECY
En résumé
Http://enleor.okkw.xyz
Entreprises
Covance CLS
- Sourcing Manager Laboratory operations
2007 - maintenant
Physcience
- Responsable Achats
2002 - 2007
Amphenol
- Acheteur Junior
Wallingford
2000 - 2002
Formations
ESC Saint Etienne
Saint Etienne
2000 - 2001
Master
Réseau
Caroline CHEVALEYRE
Christine ALLEMAND
Axima Concept (Courbevoie)
David COVIN
Etienne MADER
Grégory DUBOURG
Mia LE BRIS
Moussa BOUCHERIBA
Olga CHAMPIN
Olivier SEON
Pierre BRUNEL