Nicolas GUYOT
Nicolas GUYOT
MARSEILLE
Profil
En résumé
Www.nicolas-guyot.18sexy.pw
Entreprises
Hôtel Carré Vieux Port
- Directeur
2010 - maintenant
Hôtel Kyriad Vieux Port
- Directeur
2000 - 2010
Hôtel Climat de France
- Commercial
1996 - 2000
Hôtel Phocéa
- Réceptionniste
1991 - 1996
Formations
IAE
Aix En Provence
1997 - 1998
Management
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Marseille)
Marseille
1995 - 1997
Marketing
IUT Département Génie Thermique et Energie
Marseille
1993 - 1995
Gestion Appliqué Petites et Moyennes Organisation
Réseau
Denis ERIC
Félix TAILLIEZ
Florence THEVENEAU
Frank FOURNIQUET
Isabelle POLI
Jacques RAMAT
Mathieu RICARD
Renaud H. FIL
Stéphane GERARD
Stéphanie MERLIN