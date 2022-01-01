Nicolas JEANNOT

Passionate about aviation since I was young, I always wanted to work on aircraft, close to flight operations.

Apprenticeship led me to start as young as I could: as sheet metal worker first, then I ran on a significant A320 fleet as Part 66 B1.1 line engineer.

An opportunity to improve my skills moved me to a more confortable environement: I join a technical support team, and few years later the airworthiness management (CAMO).

Most recently, I was part of the technical front office for the worldwide ATR fleet, managing the electrical and avionics customers' requests.



As my passion and work are not clearly segregated, I hold an ATPL theoretical licence to complete my private pilot licence. Useless ? I don't think so, ATPL course is very instructive. I am private pilot with Enroute Instrument rating, able to join your team on your next aircraft working party in couple of hours only!



These experiences allow me to have a wide view of aircraft operations.

So, you are looking for any technical support on aircraft systems, flight operations, airworthiness management ? Please let me know.