Nicolas JEANNOT

Passionate about aviation since I was young, I always wanted to work on aircraft, close to flight operations.
Apprenticeship led me to start as young as I could: as sheet metal worker first, then I ran on a significant A320 fleet as Part 66 B1.1 line engineer.
An opportunity to improve my skills moved me to a more confortable environement: I join a technical support team, and few years later the airworthiness management (CAMO).
Most recently, I was part of the technical front office for the worldwide ATR fleet, managing the electrical and avionics customers' requests.

As my passion and work are not clearly segregated, I hold an ATPL theoretical licence to complete my private pilot licence. Useless ? I don't think so, ATPL course is very instructive. I am private pilot with Enroute Instrument rating, able to join your team on your next aircraft working party in couple of hours only!

These experiences allow me to have a wide view of aircraft operations.
So, you are looking for any technical support on aircraft systems, flight operations, airworthiness management ? Please let me know.

Entreprises

  • Aéroconseil - Coordinateur Technique Maintien de Navigabilité

    Blagnac 2013 - 2016 Gestion des données de maintenance pour 14 avions d'essais sous DOA (Part 21J) avec AMASIS V9,
    • Initialisation avion, révisions MPD revision, gestion Kardex,
    • Enregistrement des CRM, application des Work Orders,
    • Analyse et intégration des AD, Limitations DOA, Concessions,
    • Etablissement des planning prévisionnels de maintenance, préparation des dossiers de visite et renouvellement des Permit to Fly,
    • Coordination des activités de l'équipe (8 agents).

  • Aéroconseil - Testeur des fonctions de maintenance A380 & A400M

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013 Pour le compte d'Airbus, évaluer les fonctions de maintenance embarquées A380 et A400M (ATA 45 & 46),
    Réaliser les campagnes d'essai sur simulateur/banc d'intégration,
    Proposer des solutions d'adaptation du produit aux besoins opérationnels,
    Support aux équipes Design pour avis opérationnel,

  • Air France - Agent de Maîtrise Engineering A320

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2012 Réaliser le suivi technique multi ATA,
    Initier les actions correctives suites aux évènements techniques redondants,
    Recherche de panne multi ATA,
    Support technique à la production dans le cadre des dépannages, check C et modifications,
    Assurer le suivi des équipements à potentiel selon les contraintes réglementaires Part M,
    Développer et mettre en place un outil de suivi semi-automatisé des pièces à potentiel d'une flotte de 150 A320,
    Établir les dossiers des renouvellements de Certificat d'Examen de Navigabilité.

  • Air France - Mécanicien Avion A320

    Roissy CDG 2003 - 2006 Participer à la réalisation des visites Dy à check C, recherches de panne, en ligne et hangar.
    E/S LRU, GTR, Trains.

  • TAT Industries - Chaudronnier Aéronautique

    2001 - 2003 Réparation, fabrication et modification d'éléments structuraux en alliage léger et matériaux composites,
    B737, DC9, DC10, Canadair CL415,

Formations

  • ATO - AC Béarn

    Pau (64000) 2020 - 2020 Qualification EIR - En route Instrument Rating
    Formation permettant le vol en régime IFR en croisière (FCL.825).

  • Air English

    Balma (31130) 2018 - 2018 FCL.055D niveau 4
    Examen permettant l'utilisation de la radiotéléphonie en langue anglaise à bord des avions en régime VFR et IFR.

  • ATR Training Center

    Blagnac (31700) 2018 - 2018 ATR42/72 Partial T1+T2

  • Airways College

    Agen (47000) 2018 - 2019 ATPL(A) Théorique - EASA Airline Transport Pilot Licence
    Formation à distance comprenant les 14 modules théoriques requis à l'entrée en formation pratique de pilote professionnel:
    - Air Law,
    - Human Performance and Limitations,
    - Operational Procedures,
    - VFR Communications,
    - IFR Communications,
    - Mass & Balance,
    - Performances,
    - Meteorology,
    - Principles of Flight,
    - Airframe and Systems,
    - Instrumentation,
    - Flight Planning and Monitoring,
    - General Navigation,
    - Radio navigation.

  • Airbus Training Center

    Blagnac (31700) 2011 - 2011 Airbus A350 T4 Gen Fam

  • Air France Formations

    Roissy-en-France (95700) 2009 - 2009 Airbus A320 T1 Type Rating, including On Job Training.

  • CFA Des Métiers De L'Aérien

    Vilgénis 2006 - 2008 BTS Maintenance et Exploitation des Matériels Aéronautiques

    - Études des systèmes avion,
    - Turbo propulsion, aérodynamisme et mécanique des fluides,
    - Maintien de la navigabilité,
    - Gestion de la maintenance,
    - Impacts de la maintenance sur l'exploitation,
    - ...

  • CFA Des Métiers De L'Aérien

    Massy 2001 - 2006 2003 - CAP Mécanicien Cellules d'Aéronefs,
    2005 - BAC PRO Mécanicien Systèmes Cellule,
    2006 - Mention Complémentaire Turbomachines Part 66 B1.1
    sous agrément EASA Part 147

