Nicolas Large is an Assistant Professor of Physics at The University of Texas at San Antonio.



After obtaining his B.S. and M.S. in Physics at the Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse, France, he obtained a dual Ph.D. degree in 2011 in Nanophysics from Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse and in Physics of Nanostructures and Advanced Materials from the University of the Basque Country in San Sebastián, Spain. He worked jointly in the Center of Materials Physics (CSIC) and Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC) in San Sebastián, and at the Center for Materials Elaboration and Structural Studies (CNRS, Toulouse) where he was supervised by Profs. Javier Aizpurua and Adnen Mlayah. Later, Dr. Large worked as a postdoctoral researcher in the group of Prof. Peter Nordlander at Rice University in Houston (2012-2014), and in the group of Prof. George Schatz at Northwestern University in Chicago area (2014-2016). During his doctoral and postdoctoral work, Dr. Large developed novel several approaches and numerical methods for the calculations of optical properties of semiconductor and plasmonic systems, including new models for the description of acoustic Raman scattering, and electron-based spectroscopies. He also conducted fundamental and applied studies for a large variety of plasmonic-based systems. He is currently conducting research in the field of theoretical nanophotonics and focuses on the modeling of the optical response of semiconductor (excitonic), metallic (plasmonic), and hybrid (plexcitonic, plasphonic) nanosystems.



