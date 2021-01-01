Menu

Nicolas Large is an Assistant Professor of Physics at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

After obtaining his B.S. and M.S. in Physics at the Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse, France, he obtained a dual Ph.D. degree in 2011 in Nanophysics from Paul Sabatier University of Toulouse and in Physics of Nanostructures and Advanced Materials from the University of the Basque Country in San Sebastián, Spain. He worked jointly in the Center of Materials Physics (CSIC) and Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC) in San Sebastián, and at the Center for Materials Elaboration and Structural Studies (CNRS, Toulouse) where he was supervised by Profs. Javier Aizpurua and Adnen Mlayah. Later, Dr. Large worked as a postdoctoral researcher in the group of Prof. Peter Nordlander at Rice University in Houston (2012-2014), and in the group of Prof. George Schatz at Northwestern University in Chicago area (2014-2016). During his doctoral and postdoctoral work, Dr. Large developed novel several approaches and numerical methods for the calculations of optical properties of semiconductor and plasmonic systems, including new models for the description of acoustic Raman scattering, and electron-based spectroscopies. He also conducted fundamental and applied studies for a large variety of plasmonic-based systems. He is currently conducting research in the field of theoretical nanophotonics and focuses on the modeling of the optical response of semiconductor (excitonic), metallic (plasmonic), and hybrid (plexcitonic, plasphonic) nanosystems.

  • The University of Texas at San Antonio - Professeur Assistant

    2016 - maintenant

  • Northwestern University, Evanston, USA - Chercheur Postdoctoral

    2014 - 2016

  • Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Rice University, Houston, USA - Chercheur Postdoctoral

    2012 - 2014

  • Donostia International Physics Center - Doctoral Researcher

    2007 - 2011

  • Centre d'Elaboration de Matériaux et d'Etudes Structurales CEMES-CNRS - Chercheur Doctorant

    2007 - 2011

  • Universitad Del Pais Vasco (San Sebastian)

    San Sebastian 2007 - 2011 Doctorat

    Doctorat en cotutelle entre le CEMES/CNRS, “groupe Nanomatériaux” (Université Paul Sabatier de Toulouse, France), le DIPC, et le CFM unité mixte CSIC-UPV/EHU ”groupe Nanophotonique” (Université du Pays Basque, Donostia-San Sebastián, Espagne)

  • Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2007 - 2011 Doctorat

    Doctorat en cotutelle entre le CEMES/CNRS, “groupe Nanomatériaux” (Université Paul Sabatier de Toulouse, France), le DIPC, et le CFM unité mixte CSIC-UPV/EHU ”groupe Nanophotonique” (Université du Pays Basque, Donostia-San Sebastián, Espagne)

  • Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2006 - 2007 Master Science

    Matter Physics / Physique de la Matière

  • Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2005 - 2006 Maîtrise (French title)

    Fundamental Physics / Physique Fondamentale - 1st year of the Master degree

  • Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2004 - 2005 Bachelor Science

    Fundamental Physics / Physique Fondamentale

  • Université Toulouse III - Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2001 - 2004 DEUG (French title)

    Science / Sciences de la Matière - First two years undergraduate

