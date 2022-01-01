Nicolas LARRIEU

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Saas
Microsoft Office
360 advertising process
Sale & Deliver complex web-based solutions
Entreprises
Hootsuite
- Customer Success
Paris2017 - maintenant
Market Forward - Prodigious, Publicis Groupe Company
- Director of Client Services / Sales Manager
2014 - maintenantDirector of client services / Sales Manager – Axa, DS, Garnier, Total, Sanofi, Nestlé, Publicis WW, Renault…
- Manage proposals based on clients requirements (Presales & Sales)
- Support Change Management through complex organizations
- Drive client service excellence through the entire client development
- Support the project manager / client services team in the delivery of their objectives
- Develop a strong understanding of clients’ marketing and business objectives and drive high-level strategic plans and objectives
Market Forward
- Senior Project Manager
2009 - 2014In charge of implementation and deployment of SaaS solutions helping Agencies and Brands to better produce, manage and deliver creativ messages.
- Manage customer relationships,
- Identify & understand needs,
- Write functional specifications,
- Manage projects & Coordinate work between developers, Operations team, Studio and Management,
- Ensure deployment of the solution,
- Support change management,
- Integrated reporting process (KPI) & Analysis,
- Contribution to business development,
- Follow-up & Optimization,
Accounts: Novartis, Publicis Groupe, L'Oréal Garnier/Biotherm, Sanofi, Prodigious WW, Coca-Cola...