Menu

Nicolas LARRIEU

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Saas
Microsoft Office
360 advertising process
Sale & Deliver complex web-based solutions

Entreprises

  • Hootsuite - Customer Success

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Market Forward - Prodigious, Publicis Groupe Company - Director of Client Services / Sales Manager

    2014 - maintenant Director of client services / Sales Manager – Axa, DS, Garnier, Total, Sanofi, Nestlé, Publicis WW, Renault…

    - Manage proposals based on clients requirements (Presales & Sales)
    - Support Change Management through complex organizations
    - Drive client service excellence through the entire client development
    - Support the project manager / client services team in the delivery of their objectives
    - Develop a strong understanding of clients’ marketing and business objectives and drive high-level strategic plans and objectives

  • Market Forward - Senior Project Manager

    2009 - 2014 In charge of implementation and deployment of SaaS solutions helping Agencies and Brands to better produce, manage and deliver creativ messages.

    - Manage customer relationships,
    - Identify & understand needs,
    - Write functional specifications,
    - Manage projects & Coordinate work between developers, Operations team, Studio and Management,
    - Ensure deployment of the solution,
    - Support change management,
    - Integrated reporting process (KPI) & Analysis,
    - Contribution to business development,
    - Follow-up & Optimization,

    Accounts: Novartis, Publicis Groupe, L'Oréal Garnier/Biotherm, Sanofi, Prodigious WW, Coca-Cola...

Formations

Réseau