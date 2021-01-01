Nicolas MAAS

Im a senior project manager working to develop and build the required infrastructures for a better mobility in the city of Brussels. My expertise includes project design and management, technical integration, and the development and implementation of associated procurement strategies.



I enjoy generating new ideas and devising feasible solutions to broadly relevant problems. I also really like to bring these ideas along a strategic vision. My colleagues would describe me as a driven, resourceful and client-focus individual who maintains a proactive attitude when faced with adversity.



Specific fields of interest include strategy, innovation and new technologies in an industrial context.