Nicolas MAAS

  • Senior Project Developer/Manager
  • Société des transports intercommunaux de Bruxelles STIB
Bruxelles

En résumé

Im a senior project manager working to develop and build the required infrastructures for a better mobility in the city of Brussels. My expertise includes project design and management, technical integration, and the development and implementation of associated procurement strategies.

I enjoy generating new ideas and devising feasible solutions to broadly relevant problems. I also really like to bring these ideas along a strategic vision. My colleagues would describe me as a driven, resourceful and client-focus individual who maintains a proactive attitude when faced with adversity.

Specific fields of interest include strategy, innovation and new technologies in an industrial context.

Entreprises

  • Société des transports intercommunaux de Bruxelles STIB - Senior Project Developer/Manager

    Technique | Bruxelles 2015 - maintenant In charge of STIB-MIVB major infrastructure development projects (Start-Up and Initiation phases) such as:
    - Infrastructure modifications for E-buses integration.
    - Brussels' 5th bus depot. (CAPEX ca. €100 million)
    - New Tram depot.

  • Tractebel Engineering - Civil Lead Engineer

    Technique | Bruxelles 2012 - 2015 Contract Management, Project Management and Technical integration (Civil Works aspects) in Nuclear Power Plant, Thermal Power Plant, Gas transmission and Gas storage.
    LAST REFERENCES:

    2014:
    UNITED KINGDOM - NuGEN - Moorside Project (Development Budget = ca. £540 million)
    Owner's Engineering (TE and Jacobs team) Work Stream Leader for Moorside Site Specific Design:
    - BOP buildings
    - Layout development
    - Ancillary Buildings (development up to RIBA 2 of 13 buildings)
    - Associated Developments (development up to RIBA 2 )
    - Cooling Water System.

    Civil Engineer for Moorside Cooling Options Study
    The objectives of the project are:
    - To document a technico-economic analysis of the most probable cooling options for the Moorside site in order to support an informed decision of the project company NuGen.
    - To generate a comprehensive analysis and be prepared for challenging EPCC proposals.
    - To generate a technico-economical model (excel sheet using @Risk Monte Carlo approach).

  • CCR (groupe GSE) - Chargé de Réalisations

    Technique | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2012 Pilotage des études en phase commerciale et réalisation de projets "clé en main" dans l'immobilier professionnel ainsi que leur réalisation.

    Mes références :
    - Plateforme de Maintenance Europcar – Marly-la-Ville (95) (livré - 2 750k€),
    - Centre de Séminaires – Vémars (95) (livré - 975k€),
    - Crèche Attitude - Vémars (95) (470k€),
    - Projet de réhabilitation d’un entrepôt en atelier d’artiste et en logements – Conflans-Ste-Honorine
    (78) (940k€)

Formations