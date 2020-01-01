Nicolas MARTIN

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Flea Market Insiders
- Founder & Publisher
2011 - maintenant
Nicolas is the Founder and Publisher of fleamarketinsiders.com.
Launched in April 2011, Flea Market Insiders is a top-rated travel & lifestyle blog which has become in less than four years, the online reference for vintage & antiques shopping. Our blog and iOS app feature shopping guides to the best flea markets, vintage & design stores from around the world, as well as professional shopping tips, photo galleries, and news. The blog receives over 200,000 page views per month from more than 75,000 unique visitors (150+ countries).
Flea Market Insiders has seen traffic grow considerably since its launch in 2011. Most visits originate from targeted search engine queries, social media interactions, highly relevant inbound links and browser bookmarks.
With a reach of almost half a million people, Flea Market Insiders’ audience is young (56% 18-44), international (US 40%, UK 20%, EU 25%) and content-engaged. Most visitors are women (64%) passionate and knowledgeable about home decor, travel, interior furnishing, apparel, technology, shopping and cooking. Some of them are seen by their peers as influential.
In June 2016, www.fleamapket.com was added to Flea Market Insiders' product line. Fleamapket.com features a antique fairs & flea market calendar as well as an interactive map showcasing the World’s 250 Best Flea Markets, each hand-picked and reviewed by local experts.
Skills: Business planning, Editorial planning, Strategic planning, SEO, Marketing strategy development, Social Media & community management, Data research, management and analytic, Recruiting collaborators & guest contributors, Brand development, Web site traffic growth, Affiliate Marketing & monetizing
Skype
- Blogger (in french and spanish)
2009 - 2011
Freelance blogger writing for Skype's blogs in French (http://share.skype.com/sites/fr/) and Spanish (http://share.skype.com/sites/es/)
more on Skype blog in English: http://share.skype.com/sites/en/
52nd And West
- CEO and Co-founder
2009 - maintenant
• Creator and Co-founder of 52nd & West (www.52ndwest.com), an open lab about urban mobility, social apps, mobile workers and travelers, based in San Francisco and Vienna.
• Creator and Co-founder of www.twalaba.com , a new online service destined to make people’s travel more social. Video teaser: http://vimeo.com/83417567 // Video tutorial (flight search & features): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGxbEzQ8oCw
• Other ideas and apps currently being developed at 52nd & West, include "Searchlation" (search engine) and the "Raidgehog" (USB RAID storage).
• Field of expertise: Research & budgetting, concept "Mindmapping" & product processes mapping & development (Flowchart), Business Plan, Product design (webdesign and mobile apps mock-ups), coordinating team of programmers & designers (agency), coordinating and supervising product development process, gathering of database content and search for adequate algorithms, coordinating and supervising programmer and designer team, production of written content (English, French, Spanish, German), product testing and debugging, marketing (PR & Marketing strategies, Startup events).
Marine Nationale
- Lieutenant de Vaisseau (NATO: OF-2), Public Affairs Officer at French Navy Reserve
Paris
2005 - maintenant
Reserve Officer with the speciality of Public Relations (R.PUB) and blogger for JDB Marine (http://jdb.marine.defense.gouv.fr/) and Cols Bleus (http://www.defense.gouv.fr/marine)
• 2013: Liaison Officer for the Royal Navy Sandown Class Minehunter "HMS BLYTH", during the Grande Armada de Rouen 2013 celebration.
• 2012: Liaison Officer for the Mexican Navy Tall Ship " CUAUHTEMOC " , during the Tonnerres de Brest 2012 celebration.
• 2011: Two month deployment in the Mediterranean sea (Spain, Morocco, France, Italy).
• 2010: Tall Ship Race 2010 (London, Anvers, Aalborg, Kristiansand): Three month serving on board the schooner Etoile. Celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Appeal of General de Gaulle in London and participating to the Tall Ship Race. Activities: Communication Officer, linguist, deckhand.
• 2009: Tall Ships Atlantic Challenge 2009 (Brest, Vigo, Tenerife, Hamilton, Charleston, New York, Boston). Four month serving as a communication officer and deckhand on board the French Navy Schooner "ETOILE". Award given by the French military administration for outstanding services provided during the time of service.
• 2008: Lütte Sail Bremerhaven 2008 (competition sailing) and Liaison Officer onboard the shooner "ETOILE" at the Armada Rouen 2008. Activities: press relations, translation officer (French, English, Spanish, German), logistic linked to the ship, leading group of sailors to meet with local authorities. Was officially awarded a certificate by the Captain of the "ETOILE" for outstanding services provided during the Armada.
Skills: Public Relations, liaison between ship and local authorities, editorial content management, translation (French, English, Spanish, German), logistic, deckhand.
Text 100
- Account Manager
2005 - 2009
• Served as senior strategic consultant responsible for overall account management for clients such as Navman, Sonos, Gartner, Zylom, and Kelkoo. Co-managed other accounts such as IBM, 21Net, COGENT Spain, Kiss Technology, Tibco and Seiko Instruments.
• Developped overall PR strategy, including product launches, digital media, proactive media outreach, messaging development, industry analyst relations, speaker placement, and events management
• Secured stories and relationships with business press, national daily newspapers, general press, broadcast outlets, technology trade and vertical press
Hill And Knowlton Mexico
- PR Account Executive
2002 - 2004
• Serve as strategic consultant responsible for overall account management for clients such as Cadbury-Schweppes (Trident) and Turner Broadcasting Systems (TNT, CNN en Espanol y CNN International).
• Develop overall PR strategy, including product launches, proactive media outreach, messaging development, industry analyst relations, speaker placement, and events management. Identification of new businesses and pitch (in spanish) of prospects such as Chival Regal, Starbucks, Don Pérignon, el Caballo.
• Secure stories and relationships with business press, consumer press, national daily newspapers, general press, broadcast outlets, technology trade and vertical press.
Recommendations from co-workers:
"During the time I worked with him at Hill And Knowlton, Nicolas has demonstrated the kind of initiative which is necessary to be successful over the long-term in the public relations field. He is a quick learner, excellent worker with a high degree of analytical thinking and knowledge. Beyond being an innovative and creative communications professional who often managed to get the most unexpected media coverage for his clients, he's smart, knowledgeable, and really understands the business’ needs. I would definitely recommend Nicolas to any company, as I believe he would be a very valuable asset."
Ramón López Siso
Head of Communication at GE Energy Latin America
"In the time I worked with Nicolas he proved himself to be a dedicated, "get the job done" executive with excellent strategic and tactical skills who provided "value add" to the firm's clients."
Tim Scerba
Managing Director, Mexico at Edelman
Air France New York
- Legal Assistant
Roissy CDG
2000 - 2001
Description
Compagnie Aérienne nationale, membre de l’Alliance Sky Team
Missions
• Deux stages professionnels d’une durée de quatre mois chacun, au sein du département juridique de la compagnie.
• Harmonisation des politiques juridiques de Air France, AeroMéxico et Delta Airlines au sein de l’alliance Skyteam.
• Développement d'une campagne commune de communication et de promotion pour les membres de l’alliance sur la Zone Amérique.
• Développement d’une campagne de promotion exclusivement destinée aux adhérents du programme Air France ”Voyageurs Fréquents” réalisée en collaboration avec la chaîne d’hôtels Le Méridien.