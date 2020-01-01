Nicolas MORIN

2016 - maintenantDemonstrator project, Wind turbine monitoring, SAP Fedem. Real-time simulation-based system monitoring of wind turbines for improved utilization and increased productivity. Model development and calibration, installation on site, measurement and verification procedures.
SAP Leonardo Development, Real-time simulation-based system monitoring of mechanical structures for improved utilization and increased productivity, within Wind power, Railway and Marine sector.
Railway bridge decommissioning. Analytical assessment of structural capacity of a bridge under different phases of decommissioning.
Fedem Technology
- Dynamic calculation engineer
2013 - 2016Study of free fall life boats
Blaaster wind technologies AS
- Mechanical engineer/certification
2011 - 2013
LaMCoS
- Master thesis
2011 - 2011Mechanical Damage Laboratory
“Modelling of fracture and fragmentation of ice under impact”
Understanding of ice behavior, further development of SPH (particle formulation) ice fragmentation model in Europlexus, analysis of the effect on structures (ABAQUS, LS-Dyna and Europlexus)
SINTEF Materials and Chemistry
- Intern
2010 - 2010Research center for environmentally friendly energies (FME)
Project BIGCCS (Carbon Capture and Storage)
“Investigation and further development of a coupled fluid-structure model used for modeling a running fracture in ductile steel pipelines”
Assessment of the model in comparison with experiments, development of the model to account for environmental variables, development of a gas model based on the SPH formulation (particles), in LS-DYNA
Siemens Wind Power
- Intern in the material laboratory
2008 - 2008Project FeVIND (Probabilistic Fatigue Assessment of Cast Components for Large Wind Turbines)
“Analysis of stochastic distribution of shrinkage porosities in cast components for offshore wind turbines”
Development of an extreme value model (Gumbel) for defect distribution
Projection of risk of presence of dangerous defects in critical places
Inspection tasks of broken parts with my supervisor
Formations
NTNU (Trondheim)
Trondheim2009 - 2010Mechanical engineering
Exchange student
Fracture Mechanics
Atomistic Modeling of Material Failure
Finite Elements Analysis
Fatigue Design
Engineering Design and Materials Technology
Tribology and Surface Technology
Heat and Mass Transfers
Fluid Mechanics
INSA Lyon, GMD (Lyon)
Lyon2008 - 2011Master of Mechanical Engineering and Development
Majors: Rigid-body and multi-body dynamics, Structural dynamics (N-DOF, continuous systems), Kinematics, Measurement techniques
Project work: Study of a vibration absorber for Eurocopter helicopters