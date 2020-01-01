Menu

Nicolas MORIN

TRONDHEIM

En résumé

Www.nicolas-morin.okao.xyz

Entreprises

  • Fedem Technology AS / SAP - Senior engineer

    2016 - maintenant Demonstrator project, Wind turbine monitoring, SAP Fedem. Real-time simulation-based system monitoring of wind turbines for improved utilization and increased productivity. Model development and calibration, installation on site, measurement and verification procedures.

    SAP Leonardo Development, Real-time simulation-based system monitoring of mechanical structures for improved utilization and increased productivity, within Wind power, Railway and Marine sector.

    Railway bridge decommissioning. Analytical assessment of structural capacity of a bridge under different phases of decommissioning.

  • Fedem Technology - Dynamic calculation engineer

    2013 - 2016 Study of free fall life boats

  • Blaaster wind technologies AS - Mechanical engineer/certification

    2011 - 2013

  • LaMCoS - Master thesis

    2011 - 2011 Mechanical Damage Laboratory

    “Modelling of fracture and fragmentation of ice under impact”

    Understanding of ice behavior, further development of SPH (particle formulation) ice fragmentation model in Europlexus, analysis of the effect on structures (ABAQUS, LS-Dyna and Europlexus)

  • SINTEF Materials and Chemistry - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Research center for environmentally friendly energies (FME)
    Project BIGCCS (Carbon Capture and Storage)

    “Investigation and further development of a coupled fluid-structure model used for modeling a running fracture in ductile steel pipelines”

    Assessment of the model in comparison with experiments, development of the model to account for environmental variables, development of a gas model based on the SPH formulation (particles), in LS-DYNA

  • Siemens Wind Power - Intern in the material laboratory

    2008 - 2008 Project FeVIND (Probabilistic Fatigue Assessment of Cast Components for Large Wind Turbines)

    “Analysis of stochastic distribution of shrinkage porosities in cast components for offshore wind turbines”

    Development of an extreme value model (Gumbel) for defect distribution
    Projection of risk of presence of dangerous defects in critical places
    Inspection tasks of broken parts with my supervisor

Formations

  • NTNU (Trondheim)

    Trondheim 2009 - 2010 Mechanical engineering

    Exchange student

    Fracture Mechanics
    Atomistic Modeling of Material Failure
    Finite Elements Analysis
    Fatigue Design
    Engineering Design and Materials Technology
    Tribology and Surface Technology
    Heat and Mass Transfers
    Fluid Mechanics

  • INSA Lyon, GMD (Lyon)

    Lyon 2008 - 2011 Master of Mechanical Engineering and Development

    Majors: Rigid-body and multi-body dynamics, Structural dynamics (N-DOF, continuous systems), Kinematics, Measurement techniques
    Project work: Study of a vibration absorber for Eurocopter helicopters

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Cachan 2006 - 2008 Major in second year

  • IUT De CACHAN (Cachan)

    Cachan 2006 - 2008

