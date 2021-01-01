Nicolas PERRET

Production:
- Plastic injection
- Assembly line
- Metal stamping
- Metal bending
- Subcontractor management: Heat treament, Coating...
Maintenance:
- Equipment: implementation of maintenance plan according machine working time
- Mold & tool
Industrialization:
- Plastic mold development
- Bending tool development
- Stamping tool development
- Assembly machine development
- Automation of the processes
Toolshop: (in process)
- Implementation of spare parts toolshop for mold & tool
Energy saving:
Looking for new solutions to decrease the energy consumption.
Mes compétences :
Chine