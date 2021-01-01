Menu

Nicolas PERRET

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

ZHENJIANG

En résumé

Production:
- Plastic injection
- Assembly line
- Metal stamping
- Metal bending
- Subcontractor management: Heat treament, Coating...

Maintenance:
- Equipment: implementation of maintenance plan according machine working time
- Mold & tool

Industrialization:
- Plastic mold development
- Bending tool development
- Stamping tool development
- Assembly machine development
- Automation of the processes

Toolshop: (in process)
- Implementation of spare parts toolshop for mold & tool

Energy saving:
Looking for new solutions to decrease the energy consumption.

Mes compétences :
Chine

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.nicolas-perret.oklj.ru

  • ARaymond Zhenjiang - Production Manager

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau