Nicolas PERRET

Production:

- Plastic injection

- Assembly line

- Metal stamping

- Metal bending

- Subcontractor management: Heat treament, Coating...



Maintenance:

- Equipment: implementation of maintenance plan according machine working time

- Mold & tool



Industrialization:

- Plastic mold development

- Bending tool development

- Stamping tool development

- Assembly machine development

- Automation of the processes



Toolshop: (in process)

- Implementation of spare parts toolshop for mold & tool



Energy saving:

Looking for new solutions to decrease the energy consumption.



Mes compétences :

Chine