Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Noel FROGER
Ajouter
Noel FROGER
GRENOBLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://isur.18sexy.eu
Entreprises
Magic Dice Production
- Responsable de Production
2007 - maintenant
Artesia Interactive
- Résponsable de production
2000 - 2007
Artesia Interactive
- Infographiste 3D
2000 - 2004
Formations
Supcréa
Grenoble
1998 - 2000
Infographie
Réseau
Alexandra SAUVAGE (ALLIEL)
Annick ROSE
Cédric CHERCHI
Christelle MALOT
Christophe CORDELLE
Claude HAZEAUX
Elisabetta CASTRIOTA
Heloise FOURNIER
Lise FROGER
Marie SCHNEIDER