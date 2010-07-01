Menu

Norbert PATOUILLARD

CHARBONNIÈRES

En résumé

Main experience in B to B sales and account management for fine chemical intermediates, toll manufactured products, technical services, chemical raw materials and formulation products for Pharma, Agro, Food, Non life science and Chemical industry.

Responsible for budgeting, sales, business orientation, negotiation of contracts, exclusive developments and custom manufacturing under secrecy agreements in different application fields in relation with top management, R&D people, production and regulatory services.

Responsible for Marketing, technical support and market intelligence, in cooperation with internal R&D people and specialists (academic or not). First technical contact for product and service promotion through various networks: like direct contact, professional organisations, exhibitions and tradeshows…etc.

Daily work handled in English, Spanish, Catalan and French taking into account multi cultural characteristics.

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Marketing
Langues
Vente
Management
Export
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Pennakem Europa SAS - Sales Director Europe & South America

    2011 - maintenant business management and product development. middle and long term strategy definition. product management and marketing strategy. sales management through agent network. Definition of communication opportunities and implementation of technical and commercial communication decisions. Strong presence on production plant located in Memphis, TN.

  • EVONIK Degussa International AG - Responsable Marketing et Ventes Europe et Amerique du Sud

    2010 - 2011 On 01/07/2010 I was promoted to Manager for Marketing & Sales within the Business Unit “Advanced Intermediates” with the target markets Food, Flavour, Nutraceutical and Cosmetics. My primary tasks were the following:
    Responsible for marketing and sales within the regions Europe and South America in cooperation with product management and product development
    Implementation of volume, price and margin targets
    Maintain existing clients and acquisition of new customers as well as initiating and coordinating client projects for new products and applications and develop new business in the growth segments
    Introduce and present new products to customers
    Lead negotiations on price
    Prepare medium- and long-term market trends for the strategic direction of the field of activity
    Customer-related development and systematic implementation of additional application potential for the extraction technology
    Collecting and analyzing of market information regarding customer needs, competitor activities and prices
    Keep abreast of the latest market trends and developments, as well as our competitors’ activities
    Sales and revenue planning

  • DEGUSSA International AG - Responsable zone Europe Sud (F,S,P)

    2006 - 2010 Sales and account manager for fine chemical intermediates, toll manufactured, and raw materials, for chemical synthesis, employed in various fields of industry (pharma, Agro, textile, plastics, biodiesel..etc). In charge for such activities on a southern Europe territory including France, Spain and Portugal. Global negotiation on a European level for key accounts (sometimes world wide approach and deals). Turn-over generated of more or less 20 M€uro.

  • DEGUSSA CIAG - Responsable commercial France

    2002 - 2006 Sales and account manager for fine chemical intermediates, toll manufactured, and raw materials, for chemical synthesis, employed in the pharma, agro and non life science industry. Responsible for new contracts and exclusive developments under secrecy agreements in the different application fields in relation with top management and R&D people (internally and externally). Turn-over generated of more or less 20 M€uro.

  • HONEYWELL Specialty Chemicals - Account Manager France - Switzerland

    2001 - 2002 Sales and account manager for inorganic and organic fine chemical and raw materials, for chemical synthesis, employed in non life science industry. Responsible for new contracts and developments. Turn-over generated of more or less 4-5 M€uro.

  • DEGUSSA FRANCE - Responsable vente France

    2000 - 2001 Sales Manager France for raw materials (pigments and additives) for the « paint and coatings » industry and Account Manager South France for the fumed silica Aerosil® business in all fields of application.

  • DEGUSSA-HÜLS FRANCE - Responsable technico-commercial

    1995 - 2000 Technical and commercial activities for chemical products in the south of France (45 provinces).
     Markets: Formulation chemical companies in paint and coatings, printing inks, adhesives, plastics, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics, food industry…and so on.

     Products: synthetic silicas, silicates and zeolithes, silanes, carbon blacks, mineral pigments, methacrylate binders, methanol derivative chemical products, oxidising agents for the fine chemical industry.

Formations