Norbert PATOUILLARD

Main experience in B to B sales and account management for fine chemical intermediates, toll manufactured products, technical services, chemical raw materials and formulation products for Pharma, Agro, Food, Non life science and Chemical industry.



Responsible for budgeting, sales, business orientation, negotiation of contracts, exclusive developments and custom manufacturing under secrecy agreements in different application fields in relation with top management, R&D people, production and regulatory services.



Responsible for Marketing, technical support and market intelligence, in cooperation with internal R&D people and specialists (academic or not). First technical contact for product and service promotion through various networks: like direct contact, professional organisations, exhibitions and tradeshows…etc.



Daily work handled in English, Spanish, Catalan and French taking into account multi cultural characteristics.



