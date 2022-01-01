Nordine CHIKH

Dear Visitor,



I am pleased to welcome you on my Viadeo page !



You want to know more about myself following our meeting or a recommendation from others ?

Do not stop at the choosen picture or the key words of my profile !

Contact me ! it's so easy to get a full and quick vision of who you are looking for !

Isn't it?



With my Best Regrads,



N.C



Mes compétences :

site Training

Quality Control

Project Management Assistance

Project Management

Navision

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Lotus Notes/Domino

Laboratory analysis

Intellectual Property Law

HPLC

Building materials

Biotechnology

Audit

process design

international experience

analysis

activities scheduling

Team Management

Task scheduling

Procurement

Process Troubleshooting / Development

Process Flow Diagrams

PID design

Negotiation Skills

Ceramics

Business Portfolio development

Benchmarking