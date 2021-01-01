Menu

Nour HMDD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Robot Structural Analysis
AutoCAD
Etabs

Entreprises

  • ecart - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2014 - 2016 - Quality inspection control for all projects, response and meeting with all parties involved in the project.
    -Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: Tax Near Centerat DRAA EL MIZAN, Headquarter Treasury Tizi Ouzou, Center Of Relaxation And Leisure in Boumerdes, primary BordjMenael,120 Housing in DELYS, Accommodation Block And Administration of BMPJ Cap Djenet, Promoting 99HousingAnd Locals in AZFFOUNE T-O; and intervention for other drawing up of reserves and editorial design notes.

  • SAZA - CIVIL ENGINEER

    2014 - 2014 - Quality inspection control for projects: Boujema High School and Souama High School T-O.
    -Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: Experimental Farm in DjeblaT-O;
    And Intervention in others to raise reserves and editorial design notes.

  • dune Architecture - Civil Engineer

    2013 - 2014 -Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: 1500 building AADL at Sidi Bel Abbes; and other intervention to lift reserves and editorial design notes.

  • ARCHI BAT - Civil Engineer

    2012 - 2013 -Quality Control for Office Projects DLEP and Home Environment T-O.
    -Calculation, Analysis and Design of projects: 32 building AZZAZGA, High School Frikat at Draa EL MIZAN, Work Inspection at OUED FALI ; and intervention in others to raise reserves.

  • Concept Avenir - Civil engineer

    2010 - 2012 Participate in different projects and provided help on design, calculation and analysis of records.

Formations

  • Daewoo Engineering And Construction (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2016 - maintenant civil engineer

    civil engineer.

  • Université Mouloud Mammeri De Tizi-Ouzou (UMMTO) [Algérie] (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 2010 - 2012 Master's degree of construction civil and industriel

