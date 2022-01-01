Noureddine HAMDAD

Mes compétences :
Robot Structural Analysis
AutoCAD
Etabs
Entreprises
ecart
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2014 - 2016- Quality inspection control for all projects, response and meeting with all parties involved in the project.
-Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: Tax Near Centerat DRAA EL MIZAN, Headquarter Treasury Tizi Ouzou, Center Of Relaxation And Leisure in Boumerdes, primary BordjMenael,120 Housing in DELYS, Accommodation Block And Administration of BMPJ Cap Djenet, Promoting 99HousingAnd Locals in AZFFOUNE T-O; and intervention for other drawing up of reserves and editorial design notes.
SAZA
- CIVIL ENGINEER
2014 - 2014- Quality inspection control for projects: Boujema High School and Souama High School T-O.
-Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: Experimental Farm in DjeblaT-O;
And Intervention in others to raise reserves and editorial design notes.
dune Architecture
- Civil Engineer
2013 - 2014-Calculation, Analysis and Design for projects: 1500 building AADL at Sidi Bel Abbes; and other intervention to lift reserves and editorial design notes.
ARCHI BAT
- Civil Engineer
2012 - 2013-Quality Control for Office Projects DLEP and Home Environment T-O.
-Calculation, Analysis and Design of projects: 32 building AZZAZGA, High School Frikat at Draa EL MIZAN, Work Inspection at OUED FALI ; and intervention in others to raise reserves.
Concept Avenir
- Civil engineer
2010 - 2012Participate in different projects and provided help on design, calculation and analysis of records.
Formations
Daewoo Engineering And Construction (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2016 - maintenantcivil engineer
civil engineer.
Université Mouloud Mammeri De Tizi-Ouzou (UMMTO) [Algérie] (Tizi Ouzou)
Tizi Ouzou2010 - 2012Master's degree of construction civil and industriel