Noureddine SAIDI (NOUREDDINE SAIDI)

Having a Master in Industrial Hygiene and Safety option: Mastery of Industrial Risks, obtained in 2011 at the University of Batna, I carried out my end of study project at "SONATRACH / BP / STATOIL, In Amenas" and I have an experience of (09) nine years in the field of industrial hygiene and safety.



Mes compétences :

Management of change (MOC)

Confined space entry,

Audits & Inspections

Fire fighting

Working at height

Accident investigation (RCA)

Personal Protective Equipments

HSE presentation

Scaffold inspection

HSE Induction

Golden rules of safety

Risk assessment (TRA , ORA& ERA)

Permit to Work (PTW)

Control of work system (CoW)

Environment

HSE Campaign

HSE Reporting

Ground disturbance (Excavation)

Driving safety

Simultaneous operations (Simops)

Procedure review

Communication

Energy Isolation

HSE highlight

Authorized Gas tester (AGT1)

Lifting operations

Safe working practice (SWP)