Noureddine SAIDI (NOUREDDINE SAIDI)

  • The Industrial Holding Textiles and Leather “GETEX”, Company Textiles Divers Algeria “EPE TDA”
  • Head of Health and Safety Department, In charge of Internal Security.

AIN DJASSER

En résumé

Having a Master in Industrial Hygiene and Safety option: Mastery of Industrial Risks, obtained in 2011 at the University of Batna, I carried out my end of study project at "SONATRACH / BP / STATOIL, In Amenas" and I have an experience of (09) nine years in the field of industrial hygiene and safety.

Mes compétences :
Management of change (MOC)
Confined space entry,
Audits & Inspections
Fire fighting
Working at height
Accident investigation (RCA)
Personal Protective Equipments
HSE presentation
Scaffold inspection
HSE Induction
Golden rules of safety
Risk assessment (TRA , ORA& ERA)
Permit to Work (PTW)
Control of work system (CoW)
Environment
HSE Campaign
HSE Reporting
Ground disturbance (Excavation)
Driving safety
Simultaneous operations (Simops)
Procedure review
Communication
Energy Isolation
HSE highlight
Authorized Gas tester (AGT1)
Lifting operations
Safe working practice (SWP)

Entreprises

    Production | AIN DJASSER 2012 - maintenant • Ensures the application of/ and compliance with IA HSE Policies and Procedures.
    • Ensures the conformity with IA HSE standards and procedures
    • Address all non-compliance and hazardous practices and conditions.
    • Contribute to the development and implementation of the HSE Management system.
    • Contribute in the HSE procedures development and/or reviews as required.
    • Synergi super user and trainer (of basic users).
    • Prepare or assist, as required, the Monthly, Quarterly & Annual Technical/HSE Reports.
    • HSE Planning & Coordination.
    • Supervision and provide a support for shutdowns and TAR (turn around) activities.
    • Facilitates and coordinates Task, Operations & Environmental Risk Assessments for Operations and if required Projects teams.
    • Conduct Cow audits.
    • Ensures all work areas are safe for required work through visits to work sites during dangerous or potentially difficult work.
    • Leads and carry out HSE Audits & Inspections.
    • Assists with Technical HSE inputs for Incident Investigation/Incident Review & Analysis.
    • Participate in HSE professional recruitments as required.
    • Hold HSE training sessions, awareness campaigns and HSE presentations.
    • Review, as required, the HSE Training materials and documents.
    • Contribute in Site Emergency Response organization and Plans matters and be member of the Site IMT if required.
    • Provide support and assistance to the Chef Service Prevention, Prevention Technicians and PTW Coordinators.
    • Supervise /Coordinate the activities related to gas production, well completion and well service operations, Supervise and evaluate emergency drills on site.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel