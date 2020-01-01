Numerizis .COM

Menu

En résumé

Our company manages several web platform, was created, in order to make a quality IT service accessible to all.

We are an IT services company dedicated to businesses and individuals. We act in the areas of supply, installation, maintenance, security, and design of your computer system.seo, Marketing, website design, white label online store design, design web applications in saas mode. We can thus offer you monitoring of your IT infrastructure and perfect control of your networks in order to optimize your business strategy.
Our sales team will be able to advise you in order to define your needs and offer you reliable and efficient products and services.

Our technical experts will also take care of all computer troubleshooting as well as software installations, ensuring you efficient and responsive after-sales service.

They will also be able to support you in your IT development through outsourcing and maintenance contracts.

Entreprises

    Informatique | paris 2017 - maintenant Company; TIT
    SIREN:832782312
    SIRET :83278231200017
    ADRESS/ 38 RUE DUNOIS - 75013 PARIS

