Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier BRUN
Ajouter
Olivier BRUN
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.olivier-brun.linoduba.ru
Entreprises
BT Global Services
- Ingénieur d'étude et développement
Puteaux
2007 - maintenant
Systar
- Ingénieur développement
Saint-Cloud
1990 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion
Paris
1986 - 1988
BTS Informatique Industielle
Réseau
Corinne GAUTIER
Isabelle PERES
Jehan-Cédric DE TRÉMAUDAN
Ludovic SMADJA
Philippe PERRAULT
Sackda VILAYSAK
Stéphane HOMBOURGER
Sylvain DIEUDONNE
Valérie LEHMAN