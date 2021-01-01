Menu

Olivier COLETTE

  • Product line manager
  • Valeo Systemes Thermiques
La Verrière

En résumé

Industrial Projects director with strong experience in new mechanics and electronics products development from innovation to series.
Highly motivated by taking new responsibilities in new business unit or start-up companies.

Specialties:
- Programs / projects portfolio management
- Multiskill and multicultural/international team management
- Product line development plan
- Product line P&L
- New businesses costing, presentation, offer to customer
- Investments and Development costs control

Entreprises

    Direction générale | La Verrière (78320) 2020 - maintenant development of electric heating solutions for conventional , electric and hybrid vehicles

  • Valeo Systemes D Essuyage - Product Line Director

    Direction générale | La Verrière (78320) 2015 - 2020 Valeo Wipers Systems Product Group: 1198 M€ sales in 2017 Incl. Wiper motors 473 M€ sales in 2017

    Objectives / Responsibilities
    • Wiper motors product line director based in France
    • Team: 145 people including industrial, research and development, purchasing, marketing and project teams, located in Skawina Poland development centers, and in Bietigheim Germany / La Verriere France research centers, 18 SW developers in Cairo and 5 HW developers in Shenzen
    • Production sites are in China, France, Poland, Brazil and Mexico
    • Objectives: Innovation, development and production launch of a new motors product range

    Achievements
    • Reorganization of the product line with a transfer of the development center from France to Poland (social plan / PSE)
    • Technological plan revival with a new rear motor and a front brushless motor
    • Creation of an innovation team in La Verrière research center and electric motor métier network with other valeo product groups producing and using electric machines
    • Production trials, genba visits and start of production of the new 4 poles wiper front motor for Daimler, BMW and Ford in 3 regions simustaneously.
    • New business awards with Nissan, PSA, VW, Volvo and Toyota with their new front 4 poles motor.
    • New business awards with Renault Nissan for the new cost optimized rear motor

  • Valeo Systemes Thermiques - Asia Regional Operations Projects Director at Thermal Systems Asia Region

    Production | Bangkok 2012 - 2015 • Valeo Thermal Systems Asia Region: 600M€ sales in 2014
    • Thermal Power Train Product Group in Asia: 49M€ sales in 2014, 110M€ sales in 2017

    Objectives / Responsibilities
    • Project portfolio value 267M€
    • Based in Thailand
    • Team: project teams based in India (6p), Japan(4p), Korea (13p) and Thailand (35p)
    • Ensure flawless start of production of Thermal power train projects in Asia
    • Succeed competition phases for engine cooling systems

    Achievements
    • Greenfield project : Localization of FORD Ecosport / Figo in India (3 lines transfer in a new plant, local sourcing) for SOP in June 2015
    • New Mazda II / Demio condenser awarded in May 2013 and started on time in May 2014 in Thailand and in October 2014 in Mexico (Program manager in Thailand) with a new condenser design/process innovation
    • New condenser for Daihatsu in Japan developed in 9 months
    • New Fiesta radiator and fan won for ASEAN market in May 2014
    • 1.2M€ net productivity project in Thailand in 2014
    • New Mitsubishi Triton fan system awarded in June 2013
    • Launch of new condenser for Suzuki Indonesia in June 2013
    • Valeo Project Management trainer

  • Valeo Systemes Thermiques - Site R&D and Projects Director at Valeo Siam Thermal Systems in Thailand

    Technique | Bangkok 2009 - 2012 Objectives / Responsibilities
    • Heat exchangers Product line. Project portfolio value: 50M€
    • Team: 3 multidisciplinary projects teams 18 people, Industrial, purchasing, quality, project and R&D.

    Achievements
    • Managed 2010/2011/2012 ramp up of the site with 20 new series projects within budget and timing
    • Customers: FORD, GM, Cherry, VW China and Mexico, Daimler USA and Europe, PSA Chine, Suzuki Indonesia
    • Managed 6 to 8 productivity projects per year (sourcing / product process changes)
    • Developed dependability process in Thailand projects
    • Developed competitor’s analysis in ASEAN. Implementation of projects logistic zone and fast prototyping workshop
    • Developed Thai site skills: by hiring new people since 2010, by launching development plan per people and training plans in Japan, Poland and France

  • Valeo Systemes Thermiques - Programs and R&D Manager at Valeo Thermal Systems Japan Asia R&D Center

    Technique | Tokyo 2007 - 2008 Objectives / Responsibilities
    • Heat exchangerProduct line : Turnover per year: 22M€ Evaporators, 18M€ Heaters, 5M€ Condensors
    • Team: 8 project team members in Thailand + 4 product experts in Japan

    Achievements
    • Planed and monitored industrial investments in Thailand for our new projects with Renault and Nissan
    • Created standard cost model and target costing for heat exchangers
    • Implementation of the QRQC problem solving method in the product line projects
    • Cross-fertilized European process designs in Japanese heat exchangers. Gross Margin improved by 7%
    • Improved development efficiency between Japan, Thailand and France teams by common projects tools, common validation and decision committees
    • Solved with the expert team a quality issue with Nissan in 2009. End of line rejects / 5

    La Verrière (78320) 2000 - 2007 Objectives / Responsibilities
    • New Valeo product line development :
    • Turnover per year: 19,5M€ for basic heaters; 45M€ for electronics smart heaters
    • Team: Innovation project in France with 7 team members, Series Electronic driver development team in France with 5 team members (Hardware/Software), Series manufacturing project in Germany with 5 team members, 14 contributors including production unit.

    Achievements
    • Built product line technology roadmap and develop a VALEO intelligent heater from 09/2002 to 12/2003
    • Got a first business with General Motors / OPEL in February 2004 for smart heater communicating on CAN network
    • Asked, obtained and monitored 2M€ invests and R&D expenses authorization
    • Achieved the first start of production in April 2006 in Germany within the budget
    • Launched and achieved basic heater innovation project with new Chinese supplier development
    • Won a VALEO Innovation Prize in March 2008

  • Valeo Systemes Thermiques - System Engineer

    Technique | La Verrière (78320) 1998 - 2000 • Development of the A/C control system for Renault Traffic / Nissan Primastar vehicle
    • Electric and hybrids cars climate systems development for Fiat (500 vehicles) and Renault (1500 vehicles)

  • Polyexpert Pyrenees Aquitaine - Industrial Risks Evaluator for Insurance companies

    Toulouse (31000) 1994 - 1998 • Factories material damages evaluation
    • Margin losses, Civil responsibility risk

  • Renault SAS - R&D Engineer

    Rueil-Malmaison (92500) 1993 - 1994 1/ Modelization of a Pb Battery behaviour in discharge
    2/ Improvement of matlab simulink model for an electric steering assistance, coding and validation tests on calculator and in vehicle

  • Armée de Terre - Computer Scientist at French Army HQ

    Baden Baden 1991 - 1992 Development with C++ of logistics software for the NATO

  • Jeumont Schneider Industries - R&D Engineer

    Technique | Fontainebleau (77300) 1990 - 1991 Build and put into service a power equipment (78kA,400V, 4s) for the research in plasma physics (Tokamak JET at EPFL laboratory of Polytechnic Engineering School of Lausanne Switzerland)

