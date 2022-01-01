Retail
Olivier LAMBOLEZ
Olivier LAMBOLEZ
MONTÉVRAIN
Entreprises
Tadeoz
- Business Developer
2011 - maintenant
Green Conso
- PDG, Fondateur
2008 - 2011
Swiss Post Solutions
- IT Project Manager
Paris
2001 - 2008
Chef de projet chez SPS (ex IOS / GBS+)
Formations
Lycée Saint Aspais
Melun
1999 - 2001
BTS Informatique de Gestion
Lycée Saint Aspais
Melun
1998 - 1999
Baccalauréat STT Informatique de Gestion
Lycée Sainte Marie Bac STT Compta Gestion
Meaux
1995 - 1997
Baccalauréat STT Comptabilité Gestion
