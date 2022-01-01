Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LANDI
Ajouter
Olivier LANDI
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
landi olivier
- IOBSP
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Droit (Nice)
Nice
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Christophe WIDIEZ
Guillaume LEGENDRE
Jerome OLIVRY
Pierre-Antoine LISOWSKI
Stéphanie ORTIS