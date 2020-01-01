Retail
Omar MESBAHI AFIF
Omar MESBAHI AFIF
TANGER
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Marketing
Gedelec
- Responsable commercial
2012 - maintenant
Libriplast Maroc
- Responsable commercial
2010 - 2010
COST LESS
- Acount manager
2008 - 2009
Globo trans SARL
- Gerant
2008 - 2008
ATENTO S.A.
- SUPERVISEUR
2006 - 2008
Université De Séville (Seville)
Seville
2004 - 2008
Psychologie laboral
faculté de psychologie - formation semi-présentiel
Bouhjar HANAE
Fatima Zahra TAHIRI
Kaouthar MOULIDI
Liahimdi KAOUTAR
Maya KAGHAT
Nadia HK
Oussama MISKIN
Sarra BELAMIN
Sofia CADERE
Yacine SINANI