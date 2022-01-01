Oussema OMRI

I am me, Oussema
a young future Industrial Engineer, I am not perfect.
But I’m working on myself.
Working to become the best version of myself, I am working on myself
. To continue to expand my own self. Through my own work. In my own way .
There are many reasons that I have begun this journey, an engineering Journey, and many pitfalls to help me fail. However, I will not fail! I am going to do this. I have all of the reasons in the world to succeed, and none of the reasons to fail can outweigh them
Furthermore my Engineering School ENIT is a center of excellence especially in Industrial Engineering giving us the best formation in the whole country . In fact , It offers us a versatile and multidisciplinary training of high level that meets the needs of national and international companies in engineering.
You 're welcome to visit my profile anytime you want you'll find all my certificates and my skills .Besides day by day my experience is going to be richer and richer to conquer the world .
Do not hesitate to contact me on Email !
Mes compétences :
Mécanique des fluides
Intelligence artificielle
Economie
Physique quantique
Thermodynamique
MATLAB
Python
Gestion des entreprises
Procédés industriels
Mathématiques
Mécanique générale
Electromagnétisme
Public speaking
Recherche Opérationnelle
Gestion du stress
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet