Oussema OMRI

Megine

En résumé

I am me, Oussema  a young future Industrial Engineer, I am not perfect.  But I’m working on myself.  Working to become the best version of myself, I am working on myself . To continue to expand my own self. Through my own work. In my own way .
There are many reasons that I have begun this journey, an engineering Journey, and many pitfalls to help me fail. However, I will not fail! I am going to do this. I have all of the reasons in the world to succeed, and none of the reasons to fail can outweigh them
Furthermore my Engineering School ENIT is a center of excellence especially in Industrial Engineering giving us the best formation in the whole country . In fact , It offers us a versatile and multidisciplinary training of high level that meets the needs of national and international companies in engineering.
You 're welcome to visit my profile anytime you want you'll find all my certificates and my skills .Besides day by day my experience is going to be richer and richer to conquer the world .
Mes compétences :
Mécanique des fluides
Intelligence artificielle
Economie
Physique quantique
Thermodynamique
MATLAB
Python
Gestion des entreprises
Procédés industriels
Mathématiques
Mécanique générale
Electromagnétisme
Public speaking
Recherche Opérationnelle
Gestion du stress
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Le Moteur Diesel - Stagiaire Financier ( volontaire )

    Megine 2019 - 2019 Le Moteur Diesel c’est l’un des plus anciens concessionnaires en Tunisie spécialisé dans la distribution et le commerce en gros de matériel agricole, tracteurs, matériels de travaux publics, camions routiers, pièces de rechanges pour engins et camions ainsi que le service après vente.
    Durant ce stage je me suis concentré au domaine de la finance et la comptabilité , en fait j'ai suivi pendant mon stage plusieurs opérations financières et comptables
    Compétences acquises :
    - Le travail en équipe
    -Contact avec le milieu professionnel
    -Obtenir des compétences en finance et comptabilité puisque c'est mon premier contact avec ce domaine

  • Le Moteur Diesel - Stagiaire en mécanique ( volontaire )

    En fait j'ai travaillé au service d'approvisionnement et le service après vente : j'ai suivi toutes les opérations avant et après la réparations les camions et les tracteurs . En outre j'ai pratiqué un peu de mécanique à l'atelier durant plusieurs jours (vidange des camions , changement de moteurs , d'embrayages ...) .D'un autre côté j'ai fini le stage à la magasin des pièces de rechanges où nous vendons ces dernières aux clients ( personnes physiques et morales )
    Compétences acquises :
    - Savoir les conditions de travail
    - Le travail en équipe
    -Contact avec le milieu professionnel
    -Élargir mes compétences en mécanique

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis ENIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2019 - maintenant - Objectif et modules étudiés : offrir aux différents secteurs de l'économie (production manufacturière, PME, services, bureaux d’études, banques…) des ingénieurs capables de concevoir, gérer, organiser et optimiser le fonctionnement des systèmes complexes de production de biens ou de services, systèmes qui intègrent à la fois les ressources humaines, financières, matérielles et immatérielles et l

  • Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Tunis - IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2019 Parmi les premiers 13%, Rang 215/1650

    -But : Une classe préparatoire est une classe préparant les étudiants de niveau BAC aux concours d’entrée dans les grandes écoles. La classe préparatoire dure deux ans et constitue donc une porte facilitant l’entrée des étudiants dans les grandes écoles
    -Admission : se fait par la voie du baccalauréat (les premiers 30%)
    -Matières : Analyse, Algèbre, Physique, Chimie, Informatique (programmation PY

  • Lycée Pilote Bourguiba De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2016 Diplôme de Baccalauréat avec mention Bien : 15.91 de moyenne

    - But : Établissement public d'enseignement secondaire avant de commencer les cycles universitaires
    -Admission : Concours National d'admission aux lycées pilotes en 9ème année
    - Matières : Mathématiques, Sciences physiques, Sciences de la vie et de la terre,Arabe, Anglais, Français, Philosophie, Informatique, Allemand

  • Collège SADIKI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Diplôme de fin de l'enseignement de base général avec 18.03 de moyenne

    -But : Cycle des études de base avant de commencer le cycle des études secondaires
    -Admission : Réussir en 6 ème année de base
    -Matières : Mathématiques, Sciences physiques, Sciences de la vie et de la terre, Arabe, Anglais, Français, Informatique, Peinture , Musique , Sport , Théâtre , Histoire ,Géographie , Sciences Civiles

Réseau