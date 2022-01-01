Oussema OMRI

I am me, Oussema a young future Industrial Engineer, I am not perfect. But I’m working on myself. Working to become the best version of myself, I am working on myself . To continue to expand my own self. Through my own work. In my own way .

There are many reasons that I have begun this journey, an engineering Journey, and many pitfalls to help me fail. However, I will not fail! I am going to do this. I have all of the reasons in the world to succeed, and none of the reasons to fail can outweigh them

Furthermore my Engineering School ENIT is a center of excellence especially in Industrial Engineering giving us the best formation in the whole country . In fact , It offers us a versatile and multidisciplinary training of high level that meets the needs of national and international companies in engineering.

You 're welcome to visit my profile anytime you want you'll find all my certificates and my skills .Besides day by day my experience is going to be richer and richer to conquer the world .

Do not hesitate to contact me on Email !



Mes compétences :

Mécanique des fluides

Intelligence artificielle

Economie

Physique quantique

Thermodynamique

MATLAB

Python

Gestion des entreprises

Procédés industriels

Mathématiques

Mécanique générale

Electromagnétisme

Public speaking

Recherche Opérationnelle

Gestion du stress

Microsoft Office

Gestion de projet