Pascal MILLET

ISTRES

  • Aeromecanic - Responsable magasin moteur

    maintenant

  • Ineos Raffinerie - Responsable magasin pièces détachées

    maintenant Organisation et Gestion du magasin. Suivi du contrôle des réceptions et des sorties magasin. Plannification et organisation du travail de 6 personnes.

  • Aubert France - Responsable d'exploitation

    Cernay 2008 - 2009 Gestion d'un entrepôt, organisation des flux entrant et sortant.

    Organisation des réceptions et du stockage.

    Gestion et encadrement du personnel

