Pascal THIERRY

Entreprises
-
Freelance
- Freelance
Autre | Quimper
2020 - maintenant
-
Processia Solutions
- Commercial Grands Comptes
Commercial | Puteaux
2016 - 2019
-
AIRBUS Cimpa
- Commercial Grands Comptes
Commercial | Sèvres
2010 - 2016
-
Avenir Conseil Formation (ALTEN)
- Commercial
Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2007 - 2010
-
IDESTYLE
- Directeur Technique IAO/PLM
Informatique | Guyancourt
1995 - 2007
-
Saint-Gobain SGAO
- Consultant Formateur IAO
Informatique | La Defense
1985 - 1995
-
Auxitec
- Concepteur et Responsable Système CAO
Technique | Rouen (76000)
1983 - 1985
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée