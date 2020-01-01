Menu

Pascale GILLET

BELFORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Aperam - Assistante Administrative

    2018 - 2018

  • Service Santé Travail Nord Franche Comté - Assistante Médicale

    2018 - 2018

  • Manpower - Stagiaire en entreprise

    Nanterre cedex 2017 - 2017

  • A domicile - Assistante maternelle

    2003 - 2016 Agrément pour 5 enfants à mon domicile

  • General Electric - Secrétaire Technique d'Affaires

    Paris 1993 - 1996 Mission : assister plusieurs responsables d'affaires au service contrats
    Motivée, dynamique, disponible immédiatement...
    * COMPÉTENCES

Formations

Réseau