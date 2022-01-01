Pascaline BARONE

-
CMA CGM
- Revenue stream Functional Lead – HO GBS
Marseille (13000)
2022 - maintenant
Within GBS department (Global Business Service) :
- Project management: definition, alignment with all actors, ROI preparation, presentation, getting management validation, implementation. Topics : Pricing activities + Autofreighting, invoicing, disputes.
- Able to analyze incoming requests, challenge them in terms of added value for the business and costs saving, potentially reject non-profitable requests.
- Strategic thinking and decisions making
- Define and deliver Tender Transition roadmap for the coming seasons. Secure to hire the adequate staff based on the project
- Focus on standardization of processes during and after transitions. Elaborate reporting for SLA and KPIs follow up on revenue stream.
- Objectives and vision definition for the team
- Productivity follow up and improvement while keeping delivering service quality to internal and external customers
-
CMA CGM
- Project Manager - Pricing activities – HO GBS
Autre | Marseille (13000)
2019 - 2021
- Tender process audit, process improvement suggestions and implementation which raised internal and external customer satisfaction. Steering committees & auditorium organization and lead.
- Coordination between Manila and Mumbai Centers, workload allocation, performances follow up
- Regular follow up with CAN and Lines, main contact point for any incoming Pricing request to GBS.
- Involvement in Hemera project on preparing SVC conversion and impacts on Centers
- Transition Roadmap creation and implementation on Quotations, Tenders, SVC, Intermodal…
- Coordination of IT developments on GBS tools/ dashboards from initiatives stage until Go Live
- i-Price/AQUA follow up and impact analysis on GBS Pricing activities, organization, and resources.
-
CMA CGM
- Business Process Expert – Transformation department
Autre | Marseille (13000)
2018 - 2019
- Workshops animation, surveys and interviews realization to define BR, organizational and process needs.
- Mission in APL center in Estonia to help on LARA implementation + giving recommendations
- Change Management : initiate change management & training plan on i-Price project. Organization, animation of i-Price presentation in auditorium (200 invitees) to Lines and management.
- Communication to worldwide parties: GM, other carriers… Communication plan and visual support (videos, One Pagers) validation
- Evaluation of external providers proposals on change and training + selection recommendation
-
CMA CGM
- Business Process Expert
Marseille
2015 - 2018
Développement du futur logiciel SAP pour la partie Pricing
- Workshops avec les consultants SAP
- Master Data
- Méthode Agile
- Pricing Business Processes optimization (OCF Tariff Management, Tenders), KPI creation
- Business Requirements gathering from the “Lines”, summarizing, explanations to SAP people
- Communication and alignment with internal and external teams of Saphir Project
- Communication on Pricing tool to the “Lines”, support creation, tool demo/presentation
-
CMA CGM
- Senior Area Manager Russie - Pays Baltes
Marseille
2014 - 2015
-
CMA CGM
- Area Manager Russie - Pays Baltes
Marseille
2011 - 2014
Responsable des trades :
- Pays-Baltes import/export Europe - Méditerranée
- Asie, Golf, Amerique du Sud vers l'Estonie
- Inde/Pakistan vers la Russie et les Pays Baltes
Missions:
- Optimisation du remplissage des navires
- Définition de la politique tarifaire, traitement des demandes de cotations
- Animation commerciale du réseau d'agents
- Analyse des volumes chargés, études de marché et statistiques
- Analyse et suivi des performances, proposition de nouvelles actions
- Suivi des appels d'offres grands comptes pour la Baltique
- Déplacement en Russie et Estonie lors de visites clients
Langue de travail : Anglais.
-
Office Depot
- Chef de Produit Junior Moyen-Orient
Senlis
2010 - 2011
- Analyse de l’assortiment de produits et des ventes, établissement de recommandations
- Création et maintenance de la base de données produit, recherche d’informations produit
- Résolution de problèmes (prix, logistique, procédure douanière) et requêtes du franchisé
- Création d’un manuel d’utilisation SAP, formation du nouvel assistant
Langue de travail : Anglais.
-
PROMOGIM Immobilier
- Responsable d'unités de vente
2007 - 2007
- Développement du portefeuille clients, accueil et suivi des clients (élaboration de leurs besoins et estimation de leurs capacités de financement)
- Proposition et visite des logements adaptés
- Signature de contrats (3 signatures)
-
SOLAR Film /Video Production New York
- Assistant Marketing
2007 - 2008
- Etude du marché chinois (industrie de la publicité)
- Veille concurrentielle sur l’Etat de New York, prospection de réalisateurs
- Création d’argumentaires pour le lancement de 2 nouveaux services
-
IPAG Business School
- Déléguée Régional
Paris
2007 - 2007
- Prospection et suivi de nouveaux candidats
- Représentation du groupe IPAG dans le Sud-est de la France (salons, journées portes ouvertes)
- Organisation d’une journée gratuite autour du nautisme destinée à 20 lycéens (recherche de sponsors, communication sur l’évènement, et logistique)
-
France Télecom
- Conseiller en vente
Paris
2006 - 2006
- Etablissement des besoins du client
- Recherche des solutions adaptées, proposition des offres
- Signature de contrats