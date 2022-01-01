Menu

Pascaline BARONE

Marseille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de Projet
Export
Marketing
Logistique
Négociation
Commerce international
Vente

Entreprises

  • CMA CGM - Revenue stream Functional Lead – HO GBS

    Marseille (13000) 2022 - maintenant Within GBS department (Global Business Service) :
    - Project management: definition, alignment with all actors, ROI preparation, presentation, getting management validation, implementation. Topics : Pricing activities + Autofreighting, invoicing, disputes.
    - Able to analyze incoming requests, challenge them in terms of added value for the business and costs saving, potentially reject non-profitable requests.
    - Strategic thinking and decisions making
    - Define and deliver Tender Transition roadmap for the coming seasons. Secure to hire the adequate staff based on the project
    - Focus on standardization of processes during and after transitions. Elaborate reporting for SLA and KPIs follow up on revenue stream.
    - Objectives and vision definition for the team
    - Productivity follow up and improvement while keeping delivering service quality to internal and external customers

  • CMA CGM - Project Manager - Pricing activities – HO GBS

    Autre | Marseille (13000) 2019 - 2021 - Tender process audit, process improvement suggestions and implementation which raised internal and external customer satisfaction. Steering committees & auditorium organization and lead.
    - Coordination between Manila and Mumbai Centers, workload allocation, performances follow up
    - Regular follow up with CAN and Lines, main contact point for any incoming Pricing request to GBS.
    - Involvement in Hemera project on preparing SVC conversion and impacts on Centers
    - Transition Roadmap creation and implementation on Quotations, Tenders, SVC, Intermodal…
    - Coordination of IT developments on GBS tools/ dashboards from initiatives stage until Go Live
    - i-Price/AQUA follow up and impact analysis on GBS Pricing activities, organization, and resources.

  • CMA CGM - Business Process Expert – Transformation department

    Autre | Marseille (13000) 2018 - 2019 - Workshops animation, surveys and interviews realization to define BR, organizational and process needs.
    - Mission in APL center in Estonia to help on LARA implementation + giving recommendations
    - Change Management : initiate change management & training plan on i-Price project. Organization, animation of i-Price presentation in auditorium (200 invitees) to Lines and management.
    - Communication to worldwide parties: GM, other carriers… Communication plan and visual support (videos, One Pagers) validation
    - Evaluation of external providers proposals on change and training + selection recommendation

  • CMA CGM - Business Process Expert

    Marseille 2015 - 2018 Développement du futur logiciel SAP pour la partie Pricing

    - Workshops avec les consultants SAP
    - Master Data
    - Méthode Agile

    - Pricing Business Processes optimization (OCF Tariff Management, Tenders), KPI creation
    - Business Requirements gathering from the “Lines”, summarizing, explanations to SAP people
    - Communication and alignment with internal and external teams of Saphir Project
    - Communication on Pricing tool to the “Lines”, support creation, tool demo/presentation

  • CMA CGM - Senior Area Manager Russie - Pays Baltes

    Marseille 2014 - 2015

  • CMA CGM - Area Manager Russie - Pays Baltes

    Marseille 2011 - 2014 Responsable des trades :
    - Pays-Baltes import/export Europe - Méditerranée
    - Asie, Golf, Amerique du Sud vers l'Estonie
    - Inde/Pakistan vers la Russie et les Pays Baltes

    Missions:
    - Optimisation du remplissage des navires
    - Définition de la politique tarifaire, traitement des demandes de cotations
    - Animation commerciale du réseau d'agents
    - Analyse des volumes chargés, études de marché et statistiques
    - Analyse et suivi des performances, proposition de nouvelles actions
    - Suivi des appels d'offres grands comptes pour la Baltique
    - Déplacement en Russie et Estonie lors de visites clients

    Langue de travail : Anglais.

  • Office Depot - Chef de Produit Junior Moyen-Orient

    Senlis 2010 - 2011 - Analyse de l’assortiment de produits et des ventes, établissement de recommandations
    - Création et maintenance de la base de données produit, recherche d’informations produit
    - Résolution de problèmes (prix, logistique, procédure douanière) et requêtes du franchisé
    - Création d’un manuel d’utilisation SAP, formation du nouvel assistant

    Langue de travail : Anglais.

  • PROMOGIM Immobilier - Responsable d'unités de vente

    2007 - 2007 - Développement du portefeuille clients, accueil et suivi des clients (élaboration de leurs besoins et estimation de leurs capacités de financement)
    - Proposition et visite des logements adaptés
    - Signature de contrats (3 signatures)

  • SOLAR Film /Video Production New York - Assistant Marketing

    2007 - 2008 - Etude du marché chinois (industrie de la publicité)
    - Veille concurrentielle sur l’Etat de New York, prospection de réalisateurs
    - Création d’argumentaires pour le lancement de 2 nouveaux services

  • IPAG Business School - Déléguée Régional

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - Prospection et suivi de nouveaux candidats
    - Représentation du groupe IPAG dans le Sud-est de la France (salons, journées portes ouvertes)
    - Organisation d’une journée gratuite autour du nautisme destinée à 20 lycéens (recherche de sponsors, communication sur l’évènement, et logistique)

  • France Télecom - Conseiller en vente

    Paris 2006 - 2006 - Etablissement des besoins du client
    - Recherche des solutions adaptées, proposition des offres
    - Signature de contrats

Formations

  • Escuela De Administracion De Empresas (EAE) EAE (Madrid)

    Madrid 2009 - 2010 Commerce International

  • Fachhochschule FH-Worms (Worms)

    Worms 2008 - 2009 Management & Marketing

  • State University Of New York College At Oswego (Oswego)

    Oswego 2007 - 2008 Business and Administration

  • Institut De Préparation À L'Administration Et À La Gestion IPAG

    Paris 2005 - 2010 Commerce International & Marketing

Réseau