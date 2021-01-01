Menu

Patrice BIDEAU

PARIS

En résumé

Turn today's challenges into opportunities for growth !

I have a solid track record in building new businesses and developing existing ones.
Positioning myself as a key sales resource and lead drive, II have been always passionate and lucky in developing new business opportunities; my job offers the things I enjoy the most, both creating and promoting new IT business model in a BtB environment and working with a team of motivated and talented techies.

In summary :

> Cross-functionnal experience (Sales, marketing, consultancy, Business development)
> Channel Development and Alliances Management
> Strong abilities to drive Transformation Project and Change Management.

Core Competences

Business Development
➢ Entrepreneurial mindset. Strong ability to develop and grow businesses rapidly with creative ideas.
➢ Clearly recognised for building high level and strong, long-term customer relationships.
➢ Highly skilled in dealing with complexity of European channels approach.
➢ Solid operational experience in marketing activities to drive sales results.
➢ At ease to drive substantial numbers in terms of revenue and gross profit

Transformation and Change Management abilities
➢ Setting up mid-term strategy for transformation project and future growth.
➢ Managing both Business Reform, Operational Reform and Talent Reform.

Management
➢ Able to energise multi-country / culture organization.
➢ Experienced in leading small to medium sized organization up to 300 people.
➢ High energy leader able to drive results as well as dramatic change in the organization with a constant focus on
helping drive the change itself.
➢ Capable of developing appropriate Management System to ensure proper execution.

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Country manager
Directeur commercial
Directeur marketing
Gestion de Centre de Profit
Manager
Manager de transition
Marketing
Marketing manager
Sales
Web
Management de transition

Entreprises

  • Official Launch scheduled for October 2018 - CEO and Co-founder of social startup and mobile apps

    2017 - maintenant

  • BROTHER FRANCE - Director of Operations, Client development

    Roissy en France 2014 - 2017 Challenge is to shift transactional Business into Contractual model and being N°1 worldwide in Solution Business.

    • Defined strategies to achieve turnover and GP profit.
    • Achieved substantial numbers :
    > +15% market share over 2 years,
    > N°1 in the French market - laser A4 categories (Gfk data),
    > N°1 worldwide in Solutions Business.
    • Worked in collaboration with the BCG (Boston Consulting Group) and Deloitte Consulting Group to improve sales efficiency in one hand and prepared a new business model strategy for small customers through a cloud MPS platform.
    • Successful launched of “OmniJoin”, Brother’s new Web Conferencing SaaS software solution.
    • Optimised marketing Budget and setting up a Digital Strategy, with an emphasis on B2B, B2B2C customer acquisition programs and lead generation strategies.

  • Refresh It Solutions - Alliances and Partnerships Strategy Director

    2011 - 2014 • Re-designing and implementing a new channel strategy to successfully grow additional businesses.
    • Developed core strategic alliances strategy (major ISVs, Capgenimi, Atos, Steria, SCC, Neurones IT,..)
    • Direct contribution with End-User customer to promote and execute successful plan while ensuring customers and channel success.
    • Customized support contracts for variable length, coverage level and support activities (SANOFI, SFR)
    • Developed methods for effectively sharing knowledge with Partners.

  • YATOO France / matablette.com - Managing Director of Sales

    2005 - 2010 • Re-aligned organization to achieve successful and profitable growth.
    • Defined and ensured implementation of our Solution strategy for market.
    • Identified and created the right channel to market (1800 resellers).
    • Created a new collaborative online platform BtB/BtC (www.matablette.com).
    • Delivered consolidated key metrics and performance indicators.

  • LEXMARK EUROPE - European Channel Sales & Marketing Director

    2004 - 2005 • Implemented business and channel strategy.
    • Monitored marketing and communication budget. Optimizing costs.
    • Built and targeted SMB quarterly business plan (+40% annual growth).
    • Set up new financial report tools to be presented monthly to the board (Lexington).
    • Led special projects (pricing, reporting and EMEA Web strategy

  • LEXMARK FRANCE - Marketing Director

    Suresnes 2003 - 2004 • Drove marketing programs and products launches to successfully grow sell out and market share both in units and revenue.
    • Grew the organisation by outsourcing a call center, hiring and retaining key talented people up to 20 people including the external sales force.
    • Drove the Media Business (Product Line, promotions and programs in coordination with Europe.
    • Built the cost per page model (budget/resellers/offer/price/logistics).
    • Created the partner program (2800 resellers recruited).
    • Developed campaigns to ensure our resellers and end user customers get qualified leads.

  • LEXMARK FRANCE - Sales and Channel Distribution Senior Manager

    Suresnes 1998 - 2003 Main achievements : grew market share substantially from #4 up to #2 market position in the competitive laser Printing market (Printers) and #3 to #2 in the inkjet multifunction segment.

Formations

  • EDEP (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Master's degree "Sales and Marketing

