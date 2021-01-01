Patrice BIDEAU

Turn today's challenges into opportunities for growth !
I have a solid track record in building new businesses and developing existing ones.
Positioning myself as a key sales resource and lead drive, II have been always passionate and lucky in developing new business opportunities; my job offers the things I enjoy the most, both creating and promoting new IT business model in a BtB environment and working with a team of motivated and talented techies.
In summary :
> Cross-functionnal experience (Sales, marketing, consultancy, Business development)
> Channel Development and Alliances Management
> Strong abilities to drive Transformation Project and Change Management.
Core Competences
Business Development
➢ Entrepreneurial mindset. Strong ability to develop and grow businesses rapidly with creative ideas.
➢ Clearly recognised for building high level and strong, long-term customer relationships.
➢ Highly skilled in dealing with complexity of European channels approach.
➢ Solid operational experience in marketing activities to drive sales results.
➢ At ease to drive substantial numbers in terms of revenue and gross profit
Transformation and Change Management abilities
➢ Setting up mid-term strategy for transformation project and future growth.
➢ Managing both Business Reform, Operational Reform and Talent Reform.
Management
➢ Able to energise multi-country / culture organization.
➢ Experienced in leading small to medium sized organization up to 300 people.
➢ High energy leader able to drive results as well as dramatic change in the organization with a constant focus on
helping drive the change itself.
➢ Capable of developing appropriate Management System to ensure proper execution.
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Country manager
Directeur commercial
Directeur marketing
Gestion de Centre de Profit
Manager
Manager de transition
Marketing
Marketing manager
Sales
Web
Management de transition