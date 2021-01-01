Patrice BIDEAU

Turn today's challenges into opportunities for growth !



I have a solid track record in building new businesses and developing existing ones.

Positioning myself as a key sales resource and lead drive, II have been always passionate and lucky in developing new business opportunities; my job offers the things I enjoy the most, both creating and promoting new IT business model in a BtB environment and working with a team of motivated and talented techies.



In summary :



> Cross-functionnal experience (Sales, marketing, consultancy, Business development)

> Channel Development and Alliances Management

> Strong abilities to drive Transformation Project and Change Management.



Core Competences



Business Development

➢ Entrepreneurial mindset. Strong ability to develop and grow businesses rapidly with creative ideas.

➢ Clearly recognised for building high level and strong, long-term customer relationships.

➢ Highly skilled in dealing with complexity of European channels approach.

➢ Solid operational experience in marketing activities to drive sales results.

➢ At ease to drive substantial numbers in terms of revenue and gross profit



Transformation and Change Management abilities

➢ Setting up mid-term strategy for transformation project and future growth.

➢ Managing both Business Reform, Operational Reform and Talent Reform.



Management

➢ Able to energise multi-country / culture organization.

➢ Experienced in leading small to medium sized organization up to 300 people.

➢ High energy leader able to drive results as well as dramatic change in the organization with a constant focus on

helping drive the change itself.

➢ Capable of developing appropriate Management System to ensure proper execution.



Mes compétences :

Commercial

Country manager

Directeur commercial

Directeur marketing

Gestion de Centre de Profit

Manager

Manager de transition

Marketing

Marketing manager

Sales

Web

Management de transition