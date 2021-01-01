Patrice COAT

Experienced Field Service engineer with ten years’ experience working within the Power
Generation Industry worldwide. Experienced in commissioning and troubleshooting throughout the Industry with strong skills in relation with PLCs, Medium Voltage and Instrumentation.
Holds a Bachelor of Science (honours) in Integrated Circuit Engineering and a National Diploma in Electronics Engineering. Speaks French and English fluently.
Mes compétences :
HTA
alternateur
Moteur thermique
Turbines
Instrumentation
AVR
PLC
Groupes electrogenes