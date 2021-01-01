Patrice COAT

Experienced Field Service engineer with ten years’ experience working within the Power

Generation Industry worldwide. Experienced in commissioning and troubleshooting throughout the Industry with strong skills in relation with PLCs, Medium Voltage and Instrumentation.

Holds a Bachelor of Science (honours) in Integrated Circuit Engineering and a National Diploma in Electronics Engineering. Speaks French and English fluently.



Mes compétences :

HTA

alternateur

Moteur thermique

Turbines

Instrumentation

AVR

PLC

Groupes electrogenes