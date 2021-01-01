Menu

Patrice COAT

BREST

En résumé

Experienced Field Service engineer with ten years’ experience working within the Power
Generation Industry worldwide. Experienced in commissioning and troubleshooting throughout the Industry with strong skills in relation with PLCs, Medium Voltage and Instrumentation.
Holds a Bachelor of Science (honours) in Integrated Circuit Engineering and a National Diploma in Electronics Engineering. Speaks French and English fluently.

Mes compétences :
HTA
alternateur
Moteur thermique
Turbines
Instrumentation
AVR
PLC
Groupes electrogenes

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

  • SDMO - SAV / metteur au point / Support produits

    2007 - 2014 Commissioning of generating set power plants in various countries (Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Venezuela, Mozambique….).

  • Xerox - SAV

    Saint-Denis 2005 - 2005

Formations

  • Institute Of Technology (Carlow)

    Carlow 2004 - 2006 bachelor of science (honors)

    Microelectronics

  • Institute Of Technology (Carlow)

    Carlow 2003 - 2004 Bachelor of engineering

    Bachelor of Engineering - Electrical and Electronic Engineering

  • Lycée Vauban

    Brest 2001 - 2003 BTS

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Landerneau 1999 - 2001 Bac STI

    Bac STI Electrotechnique

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Landerneau 1997 - 1999 BEP et CAP Electrotechnique

    BEP & CAP Electrotechnique

