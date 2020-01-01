Menu

Patrick LIMET

ELANCOURT

Entreprises

  • Apsys Airbus Group - Product Offer Manager

    ELANCOURT 2017 - maintenant o Define the offer of cabin products and options
    o Anticipate the airline demands and market évolutions generating additional revenues for the new A320ACF AIRSPACE Cabin
    o Evaluate for each option the influences of the EPAQ-TDU on the new cabin
    o Product catalog for the new AIRSPACE Cabin

  • DERICHEBOURG ATIS-AERO / AIRBUS - A350 FAL Customer Manager

    2016 - 2017 - ensure the reception of the customers (owner/airline)
    - lead the different presentations or inspection visits
    - take into accounts and handles the remarks made by the customer on the QLB (Quality Log Book)
    - négociate with the customer and/or partner
    - transmit the customer remarks written in the QLB to the production group
    - check the conformity of the partner action and monitor the progress
    - take part to technical meetings with the customer and the design office
    - send the invitations for the customer visits
    - seak for solutions concerning QLB open points while collaborating with the different partners and the design office
    - ensure some checks and control by delegation of the client
    - update the database used by the Work Package Manager

  • Couleur Vanille, Toulouse - Entrepreneur & Chef de projet

    2011 - 2016 * Recherche et création de concept
    * Recherche d'emplacement et élaboration business plan
    * Etude de budget et de faisabilité
    * Prospection des établissements bancaires
    * Ouverture des entités physiques et e-commerce
    * suivi des performances du CA annuel de 350k€ avec un accroissement de 5 à 8%
    * gestion des plannings
    * écoute du client (produit & qualité de service

  • AIRBUS - CABIN EXPERT OPERATION

    Blagnac 2005 - 2005 * expertise sur cabine à très haute densité :
    - analyse flux et comportement passagers
    - préparation vol inaugural
    * expertise sur innovations
    - système anti percussion de toboggan armé
    - trolley défiant les turbulences
    - système intercom sans fil

  • CORSAIR INTERNATIONAL, Paris - Chef de Cabine Principal (B747-400,A330-200,A330-300)

    1992 - 2014 * assurer la sureté et la sécurité des vols
    * garantir l'analyse et les retours d'anomalies A.T.A.
    * management d'équipes (accompagnement, empathie) de 4à 20 personnes
    * analyse et valorisation des relations clients et intervenants nationaux et internationaux
    * optimisation du temps
    * accueil & conseil du client
    * véhiculer l'image de la compagnie
    * écoute et analyse des besoins du client
    * Garant de la sécurité des personnes

  • SYSECA Espace - Ingénieur d'étude

    1990 - 1992 * Projet POSEIDON : modélisation de prévisions météo à long terme en fonction des cycles des mouvements des océans
    * Projet DORIS : localisation planétaire d'un objet à 20cm
    * Projet SICS-D TELECOM 2 : Création d'un lien interactif Homme Machine (IHM) & organisation d'un modèle d'archivage du journal de bord et surveillance du satellite

  • Direction de L'agriculture et de la foret - Ingénieur Informatique & Responsable du service et du parc informatique

    1988 - 1989 * Demande de budgets
    * Suivi des investissements
    * Formation des utilisateurs
    * Etude des besoins
    * Suivi de la maintenance matérielle et logicielle ;

Formations

