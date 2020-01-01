Patrick LIMET

-
Apsys Airbus Group
- Product Offer Manager
ELANCOURT
2017 - maintenant
o Define the offer of cabin products and options
o Anticipate the airline demands and market évolutions generating additional revenues for the new A320ACF AIRSPACE Cabin
o Evaluate for each option the influences of the EPAQ-TDU on the new cabin
o Product catalog for the new AIRSPACE Cabin
-
DERICHEBOURG ATIS-AERO / AIRBUS
- A350 FAL Customer Manager
2016 - 2017
- ensure the reception of the customers (owner/airline)
- lead the different presentations or inspection visits
- take into accounts and handles the remarks made by the customer on the QLB (Quality Log Book)
- négociate with the customer and/or partner
- transmit the customer remarks written in the QLB to the production group
- check the conformity of the partner action and monitor the progress
- take part to technical meetings with the customer and the design office
- send the invitations for the customer visits
- seak for solutions concerning QLB open points while collaborating with the different partners and the design office
- ensure some checks and control by delegation of the client
- update the database used by the Work Package Manager
-
Couleur Vanille, Toulouse
- Entrepreneur & Chef de projet
2011 - 2016
* Recherche et création de concept
* Recherche d'emplacement et élaboration business plan
* Etude de budget et de faisabilité
* Prospection des établissements bancaires
* Ouverture des entités physiques et e-commerce
* suivi des performances du CA annuel de 350k€ avec un accroissement de 5 à 8%
* gestion des plannings
* écoute du client (produit & qualité de service
-
AIRBUS
- CABIN EXPERT OPERATION
Blagnac
2005 - 2005
* expertise sur cabine à très haute densité :
- analyse flux et comportement passagers
- préparation vol inaugural
* expertise sur innovations
- système anti percussion de toboggan armé
- trolley défiant les turbulences
- système intercom sans fil
-
CORSAIR INTERNATIONAL, Paris
- Chef de Cabine Principal (B747-400,A330-200,A330-300)
1992 - 2014
* assurer la sureté et la sécurité des vols
* garantir l'analyse et les retours d'anomalies A.T.A.
* management d'équipes (accompagnement, empathie) de 4à 20 personnes
* analyse et valorisation des relations clients et intervenants nationaux et internationaux
* optimisation du temps
* accueil & conseil du client
* véhiculer l'image de la compagnie
* écoute et analyse des besoins du client
* Garant de la sécurité des personnes
-
SYSECA Espace
- Ingénieur d'étude
1990 - 1992
* Projet POSEIDON : modélisation de prévisions météo à long terme en fonction des cycles des mouvements des océans
* Projet DORIS : localisation planétaire d'un objet à 20cm
* Projet SICS-D TELECOM 2 : Création d'un lien interactif Homme Machine (IHM) & organisation d'un modèle d'archivage du journal de bord et surveillance du satellite
-
Direction de L'agriculture et de la foret
- Ingénieur Informatique & Responsable du service et du parc informatique
1988 - 1989
* Demande de budgets
* Suivi des investissements
* Formation des utilisateurs
* Etude des besoins
* Suivi de la maintenance matérielle et logicielle ;