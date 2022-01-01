Menu

Paul Eric FOUDJI

DOUALA

En résumé

My career, cause of its wealth and diversity, I have all the skills required to perform all functions in the field of financial and banking management. Always strive to achieve the desired goals; the dynamism, the sense of criticism, the spirit of challenge and creativity are my strengths.

Mes compétences :
Service internet et package office
Analyse et gestion du risque de crédit
maîtrise des procédures de recouvrement
Gestion du porte-feuilles PME/PMI
Analyse financière
Gestion et Management des projets
Gestion financière et bancaire
Gestion comptable (bancaire)
Management

Entreprises

  • Caisse d'Epargne et de Crédit du Cameroun - Branch Manager; Douala Akwa

    2017 - maintenant - Coordination of an administrative and accounting department;
    - Establishment of Balance Sheets, Income Statements, Administrative Accounts;
    - Budgeting, Reporting and Budget Control;
    - Monitoring of cash, financial investments;
    - Relations with third parties: donors, banks, insurance companies, tax department, social security, prefecture, local authorities;
    - Development and management of the client portfolio (13 000 customers);
    - Analysis of credit files (Financial analysis and calculation of prudential ratios COBAC, CGAP, BASES and c ...);
    - Drafting and monitoring contracts and credit agreements;
    - Follow-up of the debt collection procedures;
    - Marketing of banking products, insurance et c...;
    - Development of commercial strategies and policies;
    - Management of Bank-insurance operations;
    - Project management and;
    - Staff management;
    - Audit;
    - Management of clearing and order of transfer;
    - Management of foreign exchange transactions;
    - Development of the operating budget

  • Nouvelle Financière Africaine - Branch Manager and Branch Operations Supervisor; Douala-Ndogpassi

    2013 - 2016 Ensure the correct application of the accounting policies and procedures applicable to the Branch, assisting in the administrative management of Branch staff; ensure the relationship between Human Resources and Branch employees; mentor, motivate and monitor the Customers Manager teams, commercial assistance and teller, Communicate and contribute to the achievement of the Branch's overall objectives.

  • NOFIA SA - Branch Manager and Credit Analyst DSCHANG (Ouest-Cameroun)

    2012 - 2013 Development and management of the portfolio;
    - marketing of banking products
    - Analysis of credit files;
    - Control of the treasury of the agency (Management of the fund);
    - Score of accounting documents and handwriting;
    - Development of the operating budget;
    - Management of the compensation;
    - Transfer Management;
    - Unit management;
    - Supervision of MONEY GRAM operations;
    - Supervision of Bancassurance operations;

  NOFIA SA - Branch Manager and Credit Analyst Mboppi (Douala)

    2012 - 2012
    - marketing of banking products
    - Analysis of credit files;
    - Control of the treasury of the agency (Management of the fund);
    - Score of accounting documents and handwriting;
    - Development of the operating budget;
    - Management of the compensation;
    - Transfer Management;
    - Unit management;
    - Supervision of MONEY GRAM operations;
    - Supervision of Bancassurance operations;

  • NOFIA SA - Chief Credit Officer in Bonanjo Branch (Douala)

    2011 - 2012 credit analysis and risk management; followed by recoveries; credit portfolio development;
    preparation of monthly and annual reports of commitments.

Formations

  • Université De Douala Faculté Des Sciences Economique Et De Gestion Appliquée (Douala)

    Douala 2011 - 2013 Master 2

    Banque et Finance - - Gestion Financière et Bancaire;
    - Gestion et management des projets;

  • Institut Universitaire De La Côte (IUC) , Ex-ISTDI (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2011 Licence Professionnelle

    BANQUE-FINANCE - Gestion financière et bancaire

