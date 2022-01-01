Paul Eric FOUDJI

My career, cause of its wealth and diversity, I have all the skills required to perform all functions in the field of financial and banking management. Always strive to achieve the desired goals; the dynamism, the sense of criticism, the spirit of challenge and creativity are my strengths.
Mes compétences :
Service internet et package office
Analyse et gestion du risque de crédit
maîtrise des procédures de recouvrement
Gestion du porte-feuilles PME/PMI
Analyse financière
Gestion et Management des projets
Gestion financière et bancaire
Gestion comptable (bancaire)
Management