Paul Eric FOUDJI

My career, cause of its wealth and diversity, I have all the skills required to perform all functions in the field of financial and banking management. Always strive to achieve the desired goals; the dynamism, the sense of criticism, the spirit of challenge and creativity are my strengths.



Mes compétences :

Service internet et package office

Analyse et gestion du risque de crédit

maîtrise des procédures de recouvrement

Gestion du porte-feuilles PME/PMI

Analyse financière

Gestion et Management des projets

Gestion financière et bancaire

Gestion comptable (bancaire)

Management