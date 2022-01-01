Menu

Paul-Etienne MAJOR

MONTREAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alteo inc. - IT Recruiter

    2011 - maintenant

  • Groupe Conseil OSI - IT recruiter

    2009 - 2011

  • IBM Global Services - IT Recruiter assistant

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2008 - 2009 My tasks are, but are not limited to:
    - Assist the recruitment team in their daily tasks;
    - Have been in contact with over 2200 IT consultants in the course of my mandate;
    - Review the clients needs and meet the recruiter to set an action plan with him;
    - Receive and sort out applicants resumes, contact the interesting profiles;
    - Search specialized websites and the company database for top IT professionals;
    - Perform telephone interviews;
    - Regularly contact people to keep the database up to date with new resumes;
    - Find, recognize and recommend candidates that meet the needs of LGS/IBM;
    - Search the web for job opportunities;
    - Document in the company database all my interactions with the candidates;
    - Stay up to date with the latest recruitment trends and maintain relations in the field by taking part in activities organised in my sector of work;
    - Other connected tasks.

  • Groupe Conseil OSI - IT Recruiter assistant

    2007 - 2008 My tasks were, but were not limited to:
    - Search specialized websites and the company database for top IT professionals;
    - Perform telephone interviews;
    - Schedule interview times for the recruiters;
    - Post job descriptions on specialized websites;
    - Mass mail for certain specific specializations;
    - Take work references by phone of future employees;
    - Regularly contact people to keep the database up to date with new resumes;
    - Other connected tasks.

Formations

  • Université Du Québec À Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2004 - 2008 Business Administration / International Business Management

    More information (in french):
    http://www.regis.uqam.ca/prod/owa/pkg_wpub.affiche_prog_desc?P_prog=7764

  • Collège De Maisonneuve (Montréal)

    Montréal 2001 - 2004 Multimedia design and integration

    More information (in french):
    http://www.cmaisonneuve.qc.ca/iti/decint_tim/decint_tim_1.html

