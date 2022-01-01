Paul-Etienne MAJOR

-
Alteo inc.
- IT Recruiter
2011 - maintenant
Groupe Conseil OSI
- IT recruiter
2009 - 2011
IBM Global Services
- IT Recruiter assistant
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2008 - 2009
My tasks are, but are not limited to:
- Assist the recruitment team in their daily tasks;
- Have been in contact with over 2200 IT consultants in the course of my mandate;
- Review the clients needs and meet the recruiter to set an action plan with him;
- Receive and sort out applicants resumes, contact the interesting profiles;
- Search specialized websites and the company database for top IT professionals;
- Perform telephone interviews;
- Regularly contact people to keep the database up to date with new resumes;
- Find, recognize and recommend candidates that meet the needs of LGS/IBM;
- Search the web for job opportunities;
- Document in the company database all my interactions with the candidates;
- Stay up to date with the latest recruitment trends and maintain relations in the field by taking part in activities organised in my sector of work;
- Other connected tasks.
Groupe Conseil OSI
- IT Recruiter assistant
2007 - 2008
My tasks were, but were not limited to:
- Search specialized websites and the company database for top IT professionals;
- Perform telephone interviews;
- Schedule interview times for the recruiters;
- Post job descriptions on specialized websites;
- Mass mail for certain specific specializations;
- Take work references by phone of future employees;
- Regularly contact people to keep the database up to date with new resumes;
- Other connected tasks.